Juan Cornetto

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Aug 09, 2008 4:36 pm

Posts: 4381

Location: Living the Dream



Website Sat Aug 09, 2008 4:36 pm4381Living the Dream

sgtwilko wrote: The point was purely about cas winning trophies it had nothing to do with another team. Including our own. Cas won't win trophies without a total transformation in defence.



If Gale was out as much as McGuire they would have been in a similar position to us.



Correct. And they won't have Dorn's attacking flair this year. Correct. And they won't have Dorn's attacking flair this year. Don't worry about avoiding temptation.

As you grow older, it will avoid you!

- Winston Churchill Juan Cornetto

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Aug 09, 2008 4:36 pm

Posts: 4381

Location: Living the Dream



Website Sat Aug 09, 2008 4:36 pm4381Living the Dream ThePrinter wrote: The fitness work you do in preseason is much different to the work you can do when the season starts and you're playing games on a weekly basis. So much time after a game is spent on recovery and getting bodies right for the next game, much different to the fitness work that take place in preseason. Our senior players will have been the last ones back to preseason and thus had the shortest time of all so no wonder why they were the ones dropping like flies picking up injuries, playing with knocks and looking unfit whilst the likes of Lilley and Keinhorst who started weeks earlier had good seasons in the circumstances.



The idea some have that because we lost 3/4 weeks of preseason, we should be OK by Round 4 and have caught up by then is completely wrong because once you lose that time in preseason you never get it back. Players who got injured early in the year obviously couldn't get fit and a number of players clearly had knocks that will have seen limited/unable to train during the week and thus again not able to get their fitness up.



The thing is as well no one is saying they handled it as well as possible and they've even admitted they could've done this and that differently. But it's not something they've had to go through before and not something they should ever have to go through again hopefully. It's okay to say other clubs had injuries and didn't struggle like Leeds (Leeds has had injuries before and not struggled to last year's extent) but none of those clubs had a depleted preseason so not comparable.



This is true and why comments were made about it being out of our control. Pre season fitness once lost can never be regained and perhaps why returning players looked so out of sorts. This is true and why comments were made about it being out of our control. Pre season fitness once lost can never be regained and perhaps why returning players looked so out of sorts. Don't worry about avoiding temptation.

As you grow older, it will avoid you!

- Winston Churchill ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm

Posts: 9217

Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.

Juan Cornetto wrote: This is true and why comments were made about it being out of our control. Pre season fitness once lost can never be regained and perhaps why returning players looked so out of sorts.



Well McDermott said at the end of the season that several weeks into the season he considered doing a mini preseason instead of the regular training. Who knows if things would've been better had he taken that option but it clearly shows that preseason training and regular season training are different things and that the coach was considering trying to hold a preseason training period in mid season clearly shows that they weren't able to get in what they wanted to before the season started. Well McDermott said at the end of the season that several weeks into the season he considered doing a mini preseason instead of the regular training. Who knows if things would've been better had he taken that option but it clearly shows that preseason training and regular season training are different things and that the coach was considering trying to hold a preseason training period in mid season clearly shows that they weren't able to get in what they wanted to before the season started. "The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."



23/08/2014 William Eve

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm

Posts: 4657

Thank goodness Leeds pre-season fitness regime this time around hasn't been disrupted like it was last year and the players are able to experience a proper and familiar gym, a proper and familiar training pitch along with access to proper and familiar training gear.



I cannot imagine how terrible it must have been for all the players last year having to use alien and unfamiliar gyms, alien and unfamiliar training pitches along with alien and unfamiliar training gear.



Let's also hope for some proper and familiar coaching in 2017 to make a welcome return along with proper and familiar performances and execution of plays by the players as well because all of that went missing last season too. ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm

Posts: 9217

Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.

William Eve wrote: Thank goodness Leeds pre-season fitness regime this time around hasn't been disrupted like it was last year and the players are able to experience a proper and familiar gym, a proper and familiar training pitch along with access to proper and familiar training gear.



I cannot imagine how terrible it must have been for all the players last year having to use alien and unfamiliar gyms, alien and unfamiliar training pitches along with alien and unfamiliar training gear.



Let's also hope for some proper and familiar coaching in 2017 to make a welcome return along with proper and familiar performances and execution of plays by the players as well because all of that went missing last season too.



Do you mind letting people have a proper dicussion on here for once without your desperate need for attention piping in. Do you mind letting people have a proper dicussion on here for once without your desperate need for attention piping in. "The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."



23/08/2014 BrisbaneRhino

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm

Posts: 7973

Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium

If fitness was a big issue, it is very valid to ask why a club the size of Leeds was unable to work around the floods. TBH its an excuse which shows up poor management. ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm

Posts: 9217

Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.

BrisbaneRhino wrote: If fitness was a big issue, it is very valid to ask why a club the size of Leeds was unable to work around the floods. TBH its an excuse which shows up poor management.



As was mentioned during the year they had trouble finding places at such short notice. After a bit yes they get settled down but again that time is lost.



Remember the main first team came back to training much later that year (beginning of December) compared to usual years (a week or so into November) so they were going to have cram the work into a smaller window even before the floods. As was mentioned during the year they had trouble finding places at such short notice. After a bit yes they get settled down but again that time is lost.Remember the main first team came back to training much later that year (beginning of December) compared to usual years (a week or so into November) so they were going to have cram the work into a smaller window even before the floods. "The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."



23/08/2014 SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm

Posts: 22057

there wasnt just one reason for our struggles last year, but a multitude of them. We had numerous issues that combined to create a pretty unique situation. We had the pre-season floods, the adjustment to working without Sinfield and Peacock, injuries, loss of form for certain players, Hardaker etc etc.



Now i would agree that none of these in isolation are good enough excuses for our performances, and it is likely that even as a combination it could have been handled differently.



My opinion is that early season we underperformed and at a certain point the club made a deliberate decision to use the year as a development year for giving the young players a chance in the expectation they would reap the rewards going forward. I think there are higher expectations for this year from the club for this year than people may expect. http://www.pngnrlbid.com



bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote: Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.



vastman wrote: My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually. RHINO-MARK

Strong-running second rower



Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm

Posts: 438

ThePrinter wrote: As was mentioned during the year they had trouble finding places at such short notice. After a bit yes they get settled down but again that time is lost.



Remember the main first team came back to training much later that year (beginning of December) compared to usual years (a week or so into November) so they were going to have cram the work into a smaller window even before the floods.

These are elite Athletes we are talking about here not the local social clubs over 40's.

I don't think it's unreasonable to expect better especially 4/5wks into the season plus they didn't lose a FULL pre-season they still had some weeks & a trip to the USA.

Then onto the "nomad" reasoning they had ample time & offers into the year to settle into a training base imo & as Schoey pointed out Cas for e.g were out on a field with Tractor tyres etc & no mod cons in the gym either.

The excuse culture was built early & once they realised how far behind the rest they were the Club ran with it imo.

Aldo before anyone mentions expectency etc again its far from unreasonable to have expected better performances even allowing for injuries & the ridiculous Squad management.

Anyway the season is less than 6wks away & they can't start with ready made excuses so lets see how the next stage if the transition is handled because thus far its fallen flat on its arris. These are elite Athletes we are talking about here not the local social clubs over 40's.I don't think it's unreasonable to expect better especially 4/5wks into the season plus they didn't lose a FULL pre-season they still had some weeks & a trip to the USA.Then onto the "nomad" reasoning they had ample time & offers into the year to settle into a training base imo & as Schoey pointed out Cas for e.g were out on a field with Tractor tyres etc & no mod cons in the gym either.The excuse culture was built early & once they realised how far behind the rest they were the Club ran with it imo.Aldo before anyone mentions expectency etc again its far from unreasonable to have expected better performances even allowing for injuries & the ridiculous Squad management.Anyway the season is less than 6wks away & they can't start with ready made excuses so lets see how the next stage if the transition is handled because thus far its fallen flat on its arris. I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar! ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm

Posts: 9217

Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.

RHINO-MARK wrote: These are elite Athletes we are talking about here not the local social clubs over 40's.

I don't think it's unreasonable to expect better especially 4/5wks into the season plus they didn't lose a FULL pre-season they still had some weeks & a trip to the USA .



Yes they are elite athletes.....but they're also facing other elite athletes who had much better preparation, not some teams from the local social clubs. And Ibdidn't say they lost a full preseason but they lost enough of it to be crucial. Yes they are elite athletes.....but they're also facing other elite athletes who had much better preparation, not some teams from the local social clubs. And Ibdidn't say they lost a full preseason but they lost enough of it to be crucial. "The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."



23/08/2014 Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: ls28_rhino, Rammer, WF Rhino and 53 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 50 , 51 , 52 , 53 1 ... 49 530 posts • Page 53 of 53 Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station League Links Central Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Off Topic Music TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) 4,502,361 761 75,678 4,491 (28-03-2016) Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)

DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE! YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats R

L

F

A

N

A

L

Y

T

I

C

S



Wakefield Trinity Wildcats Change these prefs/or turn this off... FIXTURES/RESULTS W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Sat 4th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 TOULOUSE v BATLEY Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 ROCHDALE v DEWSBURY Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 SWINTON v LONDON Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 OLDHAM v SHEFFIELD Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 HULL KR v BRADFORD Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 HALIFAX v FEATHERSTONE Thu 9th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 ST. HELENS v LEEDS TV Fri 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 WIDNES v HUDDERSFIELD Fri 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 CASTLEFORD v LEIGH TV Sat 11th Feb : 13:15 SL-R1 SALFORD v WIGAN Sat 11th Feb : 18:00 SL-R1 CATALANS v WARRINGTON TV Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 SHEFFIELD v TOULOUSE Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 LONDON v HULL KR Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 DEWSBURY v SWINTON Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 FEATHERSTONE v OLDHAM