sgtwilko wrote: I'm not re-writing history. You are in fantasy land if you think Ben Roberts a running 5/8 (and a bang average one at best) has the influence over the Cas team as McGuire does at Leeds. Gale is The main man at Cas as is McGuire at Leeds. That's the comparison. Don't change the comparison and argue a different point.



If you don't agree that's fine but dont change the goal posts and move the discussion away from the point I made. And start arguing about a point I didn't make.

I am not dissagreeing with you on the merits of Roberts, I am pointing out a similar scenario to one you hypothetically mentioned. We were a better side last year when McGuire was out compared to when he was in, so It is more fantasy to suggest him missing was a problem. But I gave you the similar situation at Cas which you had brought up about players missing, which was that their starting half was missing as much as McGuire.It could be argued that Cas may well have scored even more points had they had their missing players, which would again completely nulify the argument on defence. But again it is all hypothetical, and to me has no bearing on what will be happening this coming season.The more relevant question is have Cas a stronger squad for this coming season than they had start of last season? most Cas fans, and quite rightly, would say they definitely have. Now when you add the key players to that who were injured for a lot of last season, it gets even stronger still. As I said it is ok talking about final points conceeded in a historical season, but if you don't relate it to the context of what was happening with injuries, then what is the point?