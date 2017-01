sgtwilko wrote: Cas el win nowt if their defence doesn't improve big time. Were they the worst in the league? if not the worst, they were pretty close to it

2nd worst after the regular 23 rounds, only the Wildcats conceded more and that was only 14 points. Even our defence which was dreadful so many times conceded 64 points fewer and Cas conceded around 200 points more than the 3 teams who ended up winning silverware. You don't win anything or even get top 4 with that defence. Less injuries will probably concede less but I doubt it'll be to a figure to match those teams at the top. Think they kept the top 4 teams to under 20 points in only 2 out of 9 games, even Leeds did that 4 times. I think people enjoy their attack so much they forget that defence brings you success.Even taking Leeds out of the equation I think it'll be tricky for Cas to get top 4 ahead of Wigan, Wire, Saints and Hull. All more experienced and much tighter defences than Cas.