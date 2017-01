Cas el win nowt if their defence doesn't improve big time. Were they the worst in the league? if not the worst, they were pretty close to it

Cas will make the top 4 with ease this year imo.They have been on an upward trend for a couple of years or more now, play some lovely rugbyand would have coasted it last year were they not hampered with an injury list as bad as ours. I agree with Gotcha, Zak looks a good bet for MOS a big point to prove aswell as a fresh start. A good time to be a Cas fan right now.