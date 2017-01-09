chapylad wrote:

Think I must be in the minority who feel Zak will be one of those players who come back to haunt us more than once.

There is know denying he has the talent to be the best FB in SL.

And even if he does go off the rails it might take 3 or 4 years before someone says enough is enough.

If Cas can get 3 or 4 exceptional years out of him then I guess it is good business on their part.

How many years was he at Leeds before we had enough?