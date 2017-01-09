WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

 
Post a reply

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 1:08 pm
Clearwing User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5558
chapylad wrote:
Think I must be in the minority who feel Zak will be one of those players who come back to haunt us more than once.
There is know denying he has the talent to be the best FB in SL.
And even if he does go off the rails it might take 3 or 4 years before someone says enough is enough.
If Cas can get 3 or 4 exceptional years out of him then I guess it is good business on their part.
How many years was he at Leeds before we had enough?


Think you're probably right. And the assumption that he won't grow up could well be wrong anyway.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 1:19 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9198
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Towns88 wrote:
Hardaker will offer a damn sight more than Dorn in defence and I was a big fan of Dorn with ball in hand, he was a poor last line of defence though.


True Hardaker will be better in defence but for me won't be as good as Dorn in attack so it just levels it out. All in all you've swapped on FB who could be a match winner for another, just match winners in different ways. Think what Cas need to make that step up is elsewhere in the squad. Whilst you have a good set of forwards I think you're missing that one key main guy in the pack.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 1:22 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9198
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
chapylad wrote:
I think they might miss Solomona more than Dorn tbh.


When Cas fans were saying it after his departure it sounded like sour grapes but in reality it's true that Solomona got so many tries laid on a plate by Dorn and Gale and most good wingers would've scored similar playing on that wing last year.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 9:11 pm
William Eve User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4639
Clearwing wrote:
Think you're probably right. And the assumption that he won't grow up could well be wrong anyway.

Still plenty of growing up to do.

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 10:03 pm
sgtwilko Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 6875
Location: Central Coast
William Eve wrote:
Still plenty of growing up to do.

Dead right Will. When he opens his mouth it's Gen-Y dick head all the way. Drunk stories since his return to the uk are out there. It may be kept quiet at Cas. For Hardaker not to trip up over himself again will be more based on luck than form.
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)

Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months

Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.

McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get

Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 1:40 am
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9198
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
William Eve wrote:
Still plenty of growing up to do.


How he could be surprised at his omission is ridiculous, was lucky to be in the train on squad after his season. Obviously has one of those agents who tells him he's greater than he is (and spreads tales about the Leeds club to guillable folk who take it as gospel). That Hardaker said he wanted to get away from his friends when he was in Aus and then opted for the nearest possible option in Cas a few months later is exactly why I think it's a matter of time before his next 'slip'.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BrisbaneRhino, Kiyan, ThePrinter and 112 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,501,22469275,6714,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  