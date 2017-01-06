WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

 
Post a reply

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 8:17 pm
Jonesy's a Legend User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Mar 24, 2008 3:29 pm
Posts: 1690
Location: in the stanningley club house
They brought in Zak Hardaker from Leeds Rhinos but not as a direct replacement and say the total cost of signing the England full-back until November, 2018 - when Solomona’s contract was due to expire - is likely to be around £585,000.


if cas are saying that zak is going to cost the club £585,000 until 2018,are they thus saying that this is the total ammount should they sign him beyond his 2017 loan including his 2 years salary including his reputed £160,000 transfer fee?

I was ridiculed by a certain poster for stating that the rhinos had got £160,000 agreed for zak

if the cas statement is correct and that i was also correct in my transfer fee assessment,then surely zak must be on some mammoth salary at that club which is way beyond the salary constraints at the rhinos?

also judging by this media comment from cas,have they actually signed zak until 2018 rather than just on loan for 2017?
Brian McDermott paraphrased Peter Fox.
"He'd say if we had 13 Bernard Dwyers we wouldn't lose many RL games. It's the same for us with JJB"

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 8:34 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9184
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Don't know for certain what that figure entails.

- the transfer fee
- a loan fee for this year?
- wages?
- agents fees?
- potential bonuses?
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 8:41 pm
Jonesy's a Legend User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Mar 24, 2008 3:29 pm
Posts: 1690
Location: in the stanningley club house
ThePrinter wrote:
Don't know for certain what that figure entails.

- the transfer fee
- a loan fee for this year?
- wages?
- agents fees?
- potential bonuses?

perhaps william could enlighten us to the finer details of this contract? :wink:
Brian McDermott paraphrased Peter Fox.
"He'd say if we had 13 Bernard Dwyers we wouldn't lose many RL games. It's the same for us with JJB"

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 8:52 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9184
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Jonesy's a Legend wrote:
perhaps william could enlighten us to the finer details of this contract? :wink:


Oh I'm sure one or two posters on here were in the board room watching on when the contract was being signed :)
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 11:51 pm
William Eve User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4631
Jonesy's a Legend wrote:
perhaps william could enlighten us to the finer details of this contract? :wink:

I'm far too busy trying to keep track of the 'undisclosed' millions that GH has successfully extracted from other clubs in transfer fees over the years 8)

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 6:35 am
Kenny236 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jun 26, 2016 4:44 pm
Posts: 51
Did anyone watch hardaker when he was at Penrith he looked out of his depth Mr average so why worry if he goes to cas and regains some form doesn't mean he will be back to his best . Thought he was gunna light the NRL up like golden balls SAM TOMKINS but same effect over there sh**e
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ducknumber1, Kenny236, OldFart2 and 86 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,499,65773375,6624,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  