They brought in Zak Hardaker from Leeds Rhinos but not as a direct replacement and say the total cost of signing the England full-back until November, 2018 - when Solomona’s contract was due to expire - is likely to be around £585,000.

if cas are saying that zak is going to cost the club £585,000 until 2018,are they thus saying that this is the total ammount should they sign him beyond his 2017 loan including his 2 years salary including his reputed £160,000 transfer fee?I was ridiculed by a certain poster for stating that the rhinos had got £160,000 agreed for zakif the cas statement is correct and that i was also correct in my transfer fee assessment,then surely zak must be on some mammoth salary at that club which is way beyond the salary constraints at the rhinos?also judging by this media comment from cas,have they actually signed zak until 2018 rather than just on loan for 2017?