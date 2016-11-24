|
Yes he was a success.
Yes I'll remember him fondly (though I can't say I'm not a little peeved at how it's all ended)
And no I won't boo him on his return. (At least not "seriously"
I echo the comment above that I hope he sorts himself out and knuckles down, starts correcting his attacking flaws and gets back to the sublime form we all know he should be hitting week in, week out.
Ditching the toxic "mates" would be a start. Hopefully Powell will get him back firing, just not against us please!
Thu Nov 24, 2016 4:48 pm
He is still our player right? If he returns to being the best fullback in the league can we have him back?
Im still not fully sure about the situation, whether it is Zak, GH, or Mac who pushed for the move to Cas.
Thu Nov 24, 2016 4:57 pm
IF Cas want him beyond 2017 he's their player. Remainder of fee already agreed between clubs. Only way he comes back to us (to be no doubt shipped out on loan again or to the NRL) is if Cas for whatever reason decide not to take up their option to sign him full time
Thu Nov 24, 2016 7:51 pm
I hope Zak gets back to where he was, and then goes further. When he was good, I really enjoyed watching him, and England need more players of that calibre.
Saying that, When we struggled he was one of the first to let his head go and it will be interesting to see how he goes at Cas if they don't start well. He is 25 now and only really made a position his own 3 ago, and last season was a complete bust. He can't afford many more 'wasted seasons' like this one
Thu Nov 24, 2016 7:56 pm
He was in England camp when he messed up and ended up out of England's World Cup squad.
The night he attacked that student he was out with younger members of the Rhinos squad.
Whilst he does hang around with idiots too much is made out the suggestion he'd been ok if he ditched them as he's messed up when surrounded by teammates.
Thu Nov 24, 2016 8:12 pm
I think he will go well at Cas, he is class when on his game and Powell will get the best from him.
You still get the feeling the next brain fart isn't too far away with him so stay tuned.
Fri Nov 25, 2016 10:01 am
Now he is back living with his mother in Ferrybridge and having Powell and team mates close by, he has the best chance for a long time to settle down and make the most of his exceptional talents.
I think too much is made of his having toxic mates. His behaviour is down to him.
I remember him fondly as a Leeds player, with disappointment that he could not make it with us. I think he will go on to be part of a very good Cas squad which should be a serious contender in the next few years.
Sat Nov 26, 2016 9:31 am
Hope the lad can get back to playing how he is capable and can put what has happened in the past behind him. He is good to watch on his day.
Fri Jan 06, 2017 5:52 pm
Fri Jan 06, 2017 8:05 pm
Nice bit of BS there from Cas inflating ZH's price to justify their 500k claim for Solomona.
