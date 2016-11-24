WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

 
Post a reply

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Thu Nov 24, 2016 7:32 am
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7701
Location: SWMC Coach
Yes he was a success.
Yes I'll remember him fondly (though I can't say I'm not a little peeved at how it's all ended)
And no I won't boo him on his return. (At least not "seriously"

I echo the comment above that I hope he sorts himself out and knuckles down, starts correcting his attacking flaws and gets back to the sublime form we all know he should be hitting week in, week out.

Ditching the toxic "mates" would be a start. Hopefully Powell will get him back firing, just not against us please!
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Thu Nov 24, 2016 4:48 pm
leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1009
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino wrote:
Yes he was a success.
Yes I'll remember him fondly (though I can't say I'm not a little peeved at how it's all ended)
And no I won't boo him on his return. (At least not "seriously"

I echo the comment above that I hope he sorts himself out and knuckles down, starts correcting his attacking flaws and gets back to the sublime form we all know he should be hitting week in, week out.

Ditching the toxic "mates" would be a start. Hopefully Powell will get him back firing, just not against us please!


He is still our player right? If he returns to being the best fullback in the league can we have him back?
Im still not fully sure about the situation, whether it is Zak, GH, or Mac who pushed for the move to Cas.

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Thu Nov 24, 2016 4:57 pm
cheekydiddles Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Nov 01, 2006 11:12 pm
Posts: 2306
leedsnsouths wrote:
He is still our player right? If he returns to being the best fullback in the league can we have him back?
Im still not fully sure about the situation, whether it is Zak, GH, or Mac who pushed for the move to Cas.



IF Cas want him beyond 2017 he's their player. Remainder of fee already agreed between clubs. Only way he comes back to us (to be no doubt shipped out on loan again or to the NRL) is if Cas for whatever reason decide not to take up their option to sign him full time

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Thu Nov 24, 2016 7:51 pm
SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22044
I hope Zak gets back to where he was, and then goes further. When he was good, I really enjoyed watching him, and England need more players of that calibre.

Saying that, When we struggled he was one of the first to let his head go and it will be interesting to see how he goes at Cas if they don't start well. He is 25 now and only really made a position his own 3 ago, and last season was a complete bust. He can't afford many more 'wasted seasons' like this one
http://www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Thu Nov 24, 2016 7:56 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9181
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino wrote:
Ditching the toxic "mates" would be a start. Hopefully Powell will get him back firing, just not against us please!


He was in England camp when he messed up and ended up out of England's World Cup squad.

The night he attacked that student he was out with younger members of the Rhinos squad.

Whilst he does hang around with idiots too much is made out the suggestion he'd been ok if he ditched them as he's messed up when surrounded by teammates.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Thu Nov 24, 2016 8:12 pm
Biff Tannen User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4747
Location: Hill Valley
SmokeyTA wrote:
I hope Zak gets back to where he was, and then goes further. When he was good, I really enjoyed watching him, and England need more players of that calibre.

Saying that, When we struggled he was one of the first to let his head go and it will be interesting to see how he goes at Cas if they don't start well. He is 25 now and only really made a position his own 3 ago, and last season was a complete bust. He can't afford many more 'wasted seasons' like this one


I think he will go well at Cas, he is class when on his game and Powell will get the best from him.

You still get the feeling the next brain fart isn't too far away with him so stay tuned.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Fri Nov 25, 2016 10:01 am
Fred_Pickup Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Feb 28, 2002 9:56 pm
Posts: 262
Location: Sedbergh
Now he is back living with his mother in Ferrybridge and having Powell and team mates close by, he has the best chance for a long time to settle down and make the most of his exceptional talents.
I think too much is made of his having toxic mates. His behaviour is down to him.
I remember him fondly as a Leeds player, with disappointment that he could not make it with us. I think he will go on to be part of a very good Cas squad which should be a serious contender in the next few years.
50 years a Rhino / Loiner...long may it go on!

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Sat Nov 26, 2016 9:31 am
Dezzies_right_hook Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 387
Hope the lad can get back to playing how he is capable and can put what has happened in the past behind him. He is good to watch on his day.

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 5:52 pm
Maverick Rhino User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Mar 04, 2002 7:11 pm
Posts: 470
After all the speculation ...... Castleford have mentioned the Hardaker deal in court documents seeking compensation for Solomona.

They brought in Zak Hardaker from Leeds Rhinos but not as a direct replacement and say the total cost of signing the England full-back until November, 2018 - when Solomona’s contract was due to expire - is likely to be around £585,000.


http://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/castleford-tigers/castleford-tigers-seek-500-000-compensation-over-controversial-solomona-switch-to-sale-1-8321363

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 8:05 pm
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 419
Nice bit of BS there from Cas inflating ZH's price to justify their 500k claim for Solomona.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
PreviousNext

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, Barrie's Glass Eye, Biff Tannen, FGB, gulfcoast_highwayman, Jonesy's a Legend, RHINO-MARK, rollin thunder, Sam Buca II, Seth, tad rhino, ThePrinter, Towns88, Upanunder and 277 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,499,5312,16875,6624,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  