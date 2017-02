Inspired by 80's movies in which kids struggle against dark forces, including the adults who don't understand them (think ET, Stand by Me, Goonies etc) this is a story of disappearing children, government experiments, psychic powers and scary monsters; if you're a child of the 80's, it will hit all the right notes. Brilliant production, cracking actors right across the board (including the kids) and a very engaging story. Another cracking Netflix original - well worth a go!