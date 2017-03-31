WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 | Home Shirt

Re: 2017 | Home Shirt

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 7:21 am
taxi4stevesmith Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Bang wrote:
Afew clubs have revealed their Magic shirts already. Are we getting one this year?

No using heritage shirt i believe

Re: 2017 | Home Shirt

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 7:51 am
Bang User avatar
Really? I expected a magic shirt. Get the moolah in for the redevelopment.
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!

Re: 2017 | Home Shirt

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 10:36 am
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino User avatar
Magic shirt.
Forces / charity shirt.
Middle 8's commemorative shirt.
Playoff's shirt
Potential winners shirt.
End of season shirt.
Testimonial shirt.

#Monies
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado

Re: 2017 | Home Shirt

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 12:22 pm
Bang User avatar
Then of course a shirt to commemorate all the season shirts.

A shirt of shirts if you like. A sort of king of the seasons shirts.
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!

Re: 2017 | Home Shirt

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 2:02 pm
rollin thunder Free-scoring winger
dont forget the GH commemorative email shirt.

Re: 2017 | Home Shirt

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 3:21 pm
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino User avatar
rollin thunder wrote:
dont forget the GH commemorative email shirt.


Yep, complete with the "Gawwy was right" T-shirt and a Bmac inflatable glove.
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado

Re: 2017 | Home Shirt

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 3:41 pm
tad rhino User avatar
using heritage shirt tonight if Watkins embroidered shirt on twitter is a guide

Re: 2017 | Home Shirt

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 4:36 pm
Jamie101 User avatar
What about the 'I can't believe it isn't a shirt shirt'?
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
SHEFFIELD
v
LONDON  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
OLDHAM
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
HULL KR
v
BATLEY  