Loyal Leeds Fan wrote: Well there's no hoops across the chest. Problem is, if they try something different like the 2006 V shirt then people will just moan even more.

Yeah some will always find fault. We've not really gone for anything too daring with an "experimental kit" as some of the others have done (check out the 6 options Wigan have come up with on the VT kit thread, some shockers there). All blue in 2011 but with the big LBS logo providing a big chunk of Amber/yellow. Went a darker blue in 2012. 2014 was a throwback to an early 90's effort.2009 was probably the last one they went a little different and they did a good job IMO (one of my personal favourites), even though it just came from their design template which they then used again for the away kits of 2010 (Amber with blue/white hoops) and this year's away kit, and also Wakey, Bradford and Hull have had their own version of that design.