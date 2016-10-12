WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 | Home Shirt

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com 2017 | Home Shirt

 
Post a reply

Re: New signing at kit launch?

Post Wed Oct 12, 2016 11:13 am
Biff Tannen User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4950
Location: Hill Valley
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino wrote:
Hey! I liked that shirt!




(at the time)


That was the last Leeds shirt i owned!

Anybody remember the black and red vee carling black label sponsored away shirt from the early 90's that the likes of Andy Gregory and co. pranced around in? caused uproar at the time, but considering what we have seen SL era, was pretty tame really :)
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: New signing at kit launch?

Post Wed Oct 12, 2016 1:29 pm
tenerifeRhino Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Nov 29, 2011 1:09 pm
Posts: 312
Loyal Leeds Fan wrote:
Well there's no hoops across the chest. Problem is, if they try something different like the 2006 V shirt then people will just moan even more.


No I mean the actual shirt is the same. Usually the collar or cut is diffrent. But this is the exact same shirt just with a different design printed on it

Re: New signing at kit launch?

Post Wed Oct 12, 2016 8:32 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9664
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Loyal Leeds Fan wrote:
Well there's no hoops across the chest. Problem is, if they try something different like the 2006 V shirt then people will just moan even more.


Yeah some will always find fault. We've not really gone for anything too daring with an "experimental kit" as some of the others have done (check out the 6 options Wigan have come up with on the VT kit thread, some shockers there). All blue in 2011 but with the big LBS logo providing a big chunk of Amber/yellow. Went a darker blue in 2012. 2014 was a throwback to an early 90's effort.

2009 was probably the last one they went a little different and they did a good job IMO (one of my personal favourites), even though it just came from their design template which they then used again for the away kits of 2010 (Amber with blue/white hoops) and this year's away kit, and also Wakey, Bradford and Hull have had their own version of that design.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: New signing at kit launch?

Post Wed Oct 12, 2016 8:44 pm
Loyal Leeds Fan User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Aug 05, 2008 5:55 pm
Posts: 1117
ThePrinter wrote:
Yeah some will always find fault. We've not really gone for anything too daring with an "experimental kit" as some of the others have done (check out the 6 options Wigan have come up with on the VT kit thread, some shockers there). All blue in 2011 but with the big LBS logo providing a big chunk of Amber/yellow. Went a darker blue in 2012. 2014 was a throwback to an early 90's effort.

2009 was probably the last one they went a little different and they did a good job IMO (one of my personal favourites), even though it just came from their design template which they then used again for the away kits of 2010 (Amber with blue/white hoops) and this year's away kit, and also Wakey, Bradford and Hull have had their own version of that design.


Yeah don't Wigan have an 'experimental kit' every 3 years or something now? That pink kit they had in 2011 where it looked as though the colours ran in the wash was a shocker.

Our white home kit from 2007 probably stands out to me as an experimental one. I've always liked our white away kits actually, and our challenge cup final shirt last year was gorgeous.

Re: New signing at kit launch?

Post Wed Oct 12, 2016 8:50 pm
DHM User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu May 25, 2006 4:13 pm
Posts: 8469
Location: Garth's Darkplace.
Don't care about the design but it should be made of angry wasps.
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"

Re: New signing at kit launch?

Post Thu Oct 13, 2016 10:40 am
Les Norton User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 18, 2007 2:59 pm
Posts: 1595
Location: Dirranbandi
Biff Tannen wrote:
That was the last Leeds shirt i owned!

Anybody remember the black and red vee carling black label sponsored away shirt from the early 90's that the likes of Andy Gregory and co. pranced around in? caused uproar at the time, but considering what we have seen SL era, was pretty tame really :)


I don't remember that shirt. But if I did I'd tell you that it was actually a 3rd shirt. It was only required once, in a game against Halifax at Thrum Hall. Only 40 replicas were made.

Re: New signing at kit launch?

Post Thu Oct 13, 2016 10:55 am
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7782
Location: SWMC Coach
Les Norton wrote:
I don't remember that shirt. But if I did I'd tell you that it was actually a 3rd shirt. It was only required once, in a game against Halifax at Thrum Hall. Only 40 replicas were made.


Some lass had one on at Wembley 2012 I think?

She had cut the arms off it. :lol:
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado

Re: New signing at kit launch?

Post Fri Oct 14, 2016 2:36 pm
DHM User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu May 25, 2006 4:13 pm
Posts: 8469
Location: Garth's Darkplace.
My first trip to Wembley was for the Hull v Fev classic. I remember getting off the train somewhere near the ground and the place was swarming with Hull fans. Many of the women of Hull had cut the tops and bottoms off Hull scarves and were using them as leggings. The effect was bizarre. They looked like an army of walking humbugs.
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"

Re: New signing at kit launch?

Post Mon Oct 17, 2016 7:59 am
chunkyhugo User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon May 18, 2009 11:03 am
Posts: 488
Location: East Leeds
LeedsDave wrote:
These 'special' things are almost never new signings.

It's more likely to just be Carl Ablett handing out free bakewell tarts to fans.

:lol:
And last but not least, to all those people who wrote this team off.
To all those people who critisized this team...tonight's for you.

K. Sinfield, GF 2011

Re: 2017 | Home Shirt

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 6:55 am
Bang User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8527
Location: LDZ
Afew clubs have revealed their Magic shirts already. Are we getting one this year?
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barrie's Glass Eye, Biff Tannen, D4mo78, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, Maverick Rhino, rodhutch, Sal Paradise, The Magic Rat, WF Rhino and 225 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,545,3811,63475,8934,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 31st Mar : 08:00
NRL-R5
SYDNEY
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
NQL COWBOYS
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
LEEDS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
CRONULLA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 07:30
NRL-R5
CANBERRA
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 09:30
NRL-R5
MELBOURNE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 15:00
SL-R7
WARRINGTON
v
HULL FC  
 > Sat 1st Apr : 18:00
SL-R7
CATALANS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 1st Apr : 20:00
SL-R7
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
NZ WARRIORS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 07:00
NRL-R5
WESTS
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
SHEFFIELD
v
LONDON  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
ROCHDALE
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
OLDHAM
v
BRADFORD  