GiantDee wrote:

It doesn't look like that to me, it looks like the club are sticking to the strategy they announced, early Bird ends 24 Dec. It seems like you wish them to follow a DFS style of marketing where one sale is immediately followed by another.Sticking with the plan has benefits next year and in subsequent years as people will know that the early Bird will not be extended, this means the club will no st numbers well before the season.Now you may not agree with the strategy, but it is wrong to say there is not one.A couple of nice signings announced in the last week of the offer too was good marketing.I recall there was an announcement, which I think Giant Daz linked to, that said there were getting on for 1000 new or lapsed ticket holder had bought, and that was a few weeks ago. So it seems probable that numbers are up by a good margin. We may not have doubled numbers but neither have we halved income. And of course bigger crowds will result in more merchandise sales and more attractive for sponsorship.The club was a shambles last season, certainly on the pitch and given the mishandling of the Ferres affair it seems off the field too (and that is why Huby has left). This off season things look like they are doing a lot better, not perfect by any means but improved imo (notwithstanding the Grix withdrawal symptoms afflicting a large number of Giant fans