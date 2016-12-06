So do you have any idea of how many have been sold DAZ, I mean the actual total sold now.
Not up to now but at the (old) deadline it was just over 3k, that was 29th November. Bear in mind that we still have another 3 weeks before the deadline, there's also another big marketing push in the run up to Xmas too.
Any update on sales from those in the know? No information from club ( nothing new there) what's the strategy now to try and get more in before 1st game or is that job done? Are walk up prices just as normal ?
