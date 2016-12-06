GIANT DAZ

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm

Posts: 14345

Location: Overlooking the Canal



Website

YIM Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm14345Overlooking the Canal

For that time of year, which is usually the deadline. "Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"



http://adf.ly/1gMQkx



Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army .... Jo Jumbuck Cheeky half-back



Joined: Sat May 02, 2015 12:48 pm

Posts: 895

GIANT DAZ wrote: For that time of year, which is usually the deadline.



So do you have any idea of how many have been sold DAZ, I mean the actual total sold now. So do you have any idea of how many have been sold DAZ, I mean the actual total sold now. brearley84

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm

Posts: 12011

Location: Huddersfield

hazard a guess 4 to 6 k?! HUDDERSFIELD

-

THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE GIANT DAZ

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm

Posts: 14345

Location: Overlooking the Canal



Website

YIM Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm14345Overlooking the Canal Jo Jumbuck wrote: So do you have any idea of how many have been sold DAZ, I mean the actual total sold now.





Not up to now but at the (old) deadline it was just over 3k, that was 29th November. Bear in mind that we still have another 3 weeks before the deadline, there's also another big marketing push in the run up to Xmas too. Not up to now but at the (old) deadline it was just over 3k, that was 29th November. Bear in mind that we still have another 3 weeks before the deadline, there's also another big marketing push in the run up to Xmas too. "Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"



http://adf.ly/1gMQkx



Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army .... SpainesRoadFartown Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Nov 14, 2016 3:49 pm

Posts: 13

sold 4000 so far most of the lower tier is filled brearley84

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm

Posts: 12011

Location: Huddersfield

crabtree aiming for 5k season ticket sales before xmas... HUDDERSFIELD

-

THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE hxgiant Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2016 8:00 am

Posts: 49

Any update on sales from those in the know? No information from club ( nothing new there) what's the strategy now to try and get more in before 1st game or is that job done? Are walk up prices just as normal ? Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Baron Greenback, Bing [Bot], Cripesginger, djhudds, FLYINGPROP, hxgiant, raceman and 111 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 1 ... 9 129 posts • Page 13 of 13 Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station League Links Central Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Off Topic Music Technology & Science TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) 4,498,011 2,306 75,631 4,491 (28-03-2016) Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)

DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE! YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats R

L

F

A

N

A

L

Y

T

I

C

S



Wakefield Trinity Wildcats Change these prefs/or turn this off... FIXTURES/RESULTS W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Sat 4th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 TOULOUSE v BATLEY



























