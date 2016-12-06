WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Season tickets

Re: Season tickets

Post Tue Dec 06, 2016 5:56 pm
GIANT DAZ
Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14345
Location: Overlooking the Canal
They have, see my post further up
Re: Season tickets

Post Tue Dec 06, 2016 6:10 pm
brearley84
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12011
Location: Huddersfield
GIANT DAZ wrote:
They have, see my post further up


sold more season tickets than ever before..?

great stuff
Re: Season tickets

Post Tue Dec 06, 2016 10:30 pm
GIANT DAZ
Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14345
Location: Overlooking the Canal
For that time of year, which is usually the deadline.
Re: Season tickets

Post Wed Dec 07, 2016 1:27 pm
Jo Jumbuck
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat May 02, 2015 12:48 pm
Posts: 895
GIANT DAZ wrote:
For that time of year, which is usually the deadline.


So do you have any idea of how many have been sold DAZ, I mean the actual total sold now.

Re: Season tickets

Post Wed Dec 07, 2016 2:13 pm
brearley84
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12011
Location: Huddersfield
hazard a guess 4 to 6 k?!
Re: Season tickets

Post Wed Dec 07, 2016 3:57 pm
GIANT DAZ
Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14345
Location: Overlooking the Canal
Jo Jumbuck wrote:
So do you have any idea of how many have been sold DAZ, I mean the actual total sold now.



Not up to now but at the (old) deadline it was just over 3k, that was 29th November. Bear in mind that we still have another 3 weeks before the deadline, there's also another big marketing push in the run up to Xmas too.
Re: Season tickets

Post Thu Dec 08, 2016 9:11 pm
SpainesRoadFartown

Joined: Mon Nov 14, 2016 3:49 pm
Posts: 13
sold 4000 so far most of the lower tier is filled

Re: Season tickets

Post Mon Dec 12, 2016 5:57 pm
brearley84
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12011
Location: Huddersfield
crabtree aiming for 5k season ticket sales before xmas...
Re: Season tickets

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 10:44 pm
hxgiant

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2016 8:00 am
Posts: 49
Any update on sales from those in the know? No information from club ( nothing new there) what's the strategy now to try and get more in before 1st game or is that job done? Are walk up prices just as normal ?
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  