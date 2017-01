Wilde 3 wrote: just driven past Pritchard's lad coming out of his house with a large bag of stuff to take back to his school by the look of it. Seems they are over here to pack. Just thinking it is a big shame that we don't get to show our appreciation to Frank for what he has done for the club, not so much on the field, but off it. His family really immersed themselves in the City, the club and with the fans (the sight of his lad in the middle of the Hull fans at Magic Weekend with his arms up singing Old Faithful was awesome!)



Good Luck Frank, and to the rest of your family.

yer agree with what you say shame the club had 3 overseas back rows in Franks time here maybe the right player but in the wrong position but he brought a lot to the group in a lot of ways and goes with our thanks and part of a legends team forever he made a lasting impression along with his family so thanks Frank and have a successful time with the Eels