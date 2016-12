WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 League One Squads









BARROW RAIDERS

RETAINED FROM 2016: Dan Abram; Karl Ashall; Martin Aspinwall; Brad Brennan; Joe Bullock; Bradd Crellin; Luke Cresswell; Jamie Dallimore; Andrew Dawson; James Duerden; Ryan Fieldhouse; Chris Fleming; Matty Holmes; Andy Litherland; Danny Morrow; Nathan Mossop; Dan Toal; Shane Toal; Matty While; Oliver Wilkes; Max Wiper



TRANSFERS IN: Lewis Charnock (St Helens); Jarrad Stack (Workington Town); Declan Hulme (Workington Town); Tom Walker (Workington Town); Ethan Kelly (Millom); Brett Carter (Workington Town); Ryan Johnston (Warrington Wolves)



TRANSFERS OUT: Chris Hankinson (Swinton Lions); Anthony Bate (Swinton Lions); Joe Hambley (Workington Town); Cameron Pitman (Australia); Liam Harrison (Retired)



HEAD COACH: Paul Crarey

2016 POSITION: 3rd in League One



COVENTRY BEARS

RETAINED FROM 2016: John Aldred; Chris Barratt; Jason Bass; Alex Beddows; Grant Beecham; Harry Chapman; Hayden Freeman; James Geurtjens; Jamahl Hunte; Joel James; Jack Morrison; Charlie O'Mara; Matt Reid



TRANSFERS IN: Kieran Sherratt (Tumut Blues); Billy Gaylor (Halifax RL); Elliott Davies (Unattached); Will Roper (Wentworthville Magpies); Brad Smith (Australia); Lewis Fairhurst (Salford Red Devils); Cian Timmins (Halifax RL); Callan Beckett (Dewsbury Rams); Michael Russell (Dublin City Exiles); Ricky Murphy (Whitsunday Brahmans)



TRANSFERS OUT: Trae O'Sullivan (Batley Bulldogs); Jay Lobwein (Rochdale Hornets); Eddie Medforth (Doncaster RL); Liam Thompson (York City Knights); Joe Batchelor (York City Knights); Dan Price (North Wales Crusaders); Andy Unsworth (North Wales Crusaders); Brett Barlow (Hemel Stags); Richard Hughes (Work Commitments); Dylan Bale (Released); Elliott Holton (Released); Elliot Norman (Released); James Redman (Released); Ben Warrilow (Released); David Weston (Released); Craig White (Released)



HEAD COACH: Tom Tsang

2016 POSITION: 3rd in League One Shield



DONCASTER RL

RETAINED FROM 2016: Makali Aizue; Zac Braham; Tom Carr; Mark Castle; Kieran Cross; Sam Doherty; Jordie Hedges; Jordan Howden; Aaron Jones-Bishop; Mike Kelly; Kyle Kesik; Matt Nicholson; Connor Scott; Louis Sheriff; Jason Tali; Mason Tonks; Liam Welham; Ryan Wright



TRANSFERS IN: Charlie Martin (Keighley Cougars); Iafeta Paleaaesina (Hull FC); Jack Miller (Queenbeyan Kangaroos); Russ Spiers (York City Knights); Chris Heil (Unattached); Jason Muranka (Dewsbury Rams); Richie Barnett (Hunslet RL); Jamie Thackray (London Broncos); Corey Hanson (York City Knights); Eddie Medforth (Coventry Bears)



TRANSFERS OUT: Brad Foster (Dewsbury Rams); David Foggin-Johnston (York City Knights); Brad Nicholson (Keighley Cougars); Jack Walton (Hunslet RL); Mitch Vincent (Hemel Stags); Reece Williams (Hemel Stags); John Pickets-O'Donnell (New Zealand); Ben Frankland (Released); Alex Gilbey (Released); Jordan Harper (Released)



HEAD COACH: Gary Thornton

2016 POSITION: 4th in League One



HEMEL STAGS

RETAINED FROM 2016: Joe Barron; Jono Burns



TRANSFERS IN: Mitch Vincent (Doncaster RL); Jamie Milburn (Hunslet RL); Marcus Elliott (Hunslet RL); Josh Ellis (Dewsbury Rams); Dom Horn (Dewsbury Rams); Kyle Trout (Dewsbury Rams); Reece Williams (Doncaster RL); Dan Hawksworth (Sharlston Rovers); Nathan Smith (Wakefield Trinity); Alex Williams (Sheffield Eagles); Darren Forde (Sheffield Eagles); Kevin Wroe (Sheffield Eagles); Jorge Richardson (Oxford RL); Brett Barlow (Coventry Bears); Charlie Brown (Leeds Rhinos); Scott Lee (Thornhill Trojans); Mark Barlow (Dewsbury Moor); Ross White (Siddal); Liam Coe (West Bowling)



TRANSFERS OUT: Ben Stead (University of Gloucestershire All Golds); Malikhi Lloyd-Jones (University of Gloucestershire All Golds); Reece Rance (University of Gloucestershire All Golds); Liam O'Callaghan (Oxford RL); Harrison Brough (Oxford RL); BJ Swindells (Retired)



HEAD COACH: Troy Perkins

2016 POSITION: 7th in League One Shield



HUNSLET RL

2017 SQUAD NUMBERS: 1 - Jimmy Watson; 3 - Jack Norfolk; 4 - Mufaro Mvududu; 5 - Gavin Duffy; 6 - Joe Sanderson; 7 - Danny Ansell; 8 - Michael Haley; 9 - Jack Lee; 10 - Lewis Reed; 11 - Jake Normington; 12 - Aston Wilson; 13 - Liam Mackay; 14 - George Flanagan; 15 - Jack Coventry; 16 - Danny Williams; 17 - Nyle Flynn; 18 - Joel Gibson; 19 - Matt Carbutt; 20 - Danny Thomas; 21 - Jack Walton; 22 - Brooke Broughton; 23 - Jose Kenga; 24 - Cameron Leeming; 25 - Matthew Tebb; 26 - Austin Bell; 27 - Brett Whitehead



TRANSFERS IN: Jack Coventry (Featherstone Rovers); Jack Walton (Doncaster RL); Gavin Duffy (Unattached); Nyle Flynn (Leeds Rhinos); Joe Sanderson (Leeds Rhinos); Joel Gibson (Thornhill Trojans); Cameron Leeming (Stanningley); Brett Whitehead (Fylde RU); Jack Norfolk (Leeds Rhinos); Austin Bell (Unattached); Matthew Tebb (Shaw Cross Sharks)



TRANSFERS OUT: James Duckworth (Featherstone Rovers); Richie Barnett (Doncaster RL); Mo Agoro (University of Gloucestershire All Golds); Jamie Milburn (Hemel Stags); Marcus Elliott (Hemel Stags); Simon Brown (Released); Ben Crane (Released); Ayden Faal (Released); Stewart Sanderson (Released); Lee Mapals (Suspension); Craig Robinson (Retired)



HEAD COACH: James Coyle

2016 POSITION: 7th in League One



KEIGHLEY COUGARS

2017 SQUAD NUMBERS: 2 - Andy Gabriel; 3 - Josh Casey; 4 - Danny Lawton; 5 - Davey Dixon; 6 - In Memory of Danny Jones; 7 - Matty Beharrell; 8 - Scott Law; 9 - James Feather; 10- Sean Hesketh; 11 - Josh Lynam; 12 - Brendon Rawlins; 13 - Mike Emmett; 14 - Adam Brook; 15 - Neil Cherryholme; 16 - Will Milner; 17 - Nathan Conroy; 18 - Josh Tonks; 19 - Matthew Bailey; 20 - Nathan Kitson; 21 - Emmerson Whittel; 22 - Ritchie Hawkyard; 23 - Fran Welsh; 24 - Liam Darville; 25 - Ben Sagar; 26 - Vinny Finigan; 27 - Sean Kelly; 28 - James Pickering; 29 - Brad Nicholson; 30 - Lewis Davey; 31 - Callum Dunne; TBC - Harry Aaronson



TRANSFERS IN: Nathan Kitson (Oxford RL); Sean Hesketh (Batley Bulldogs); Ben Sagar (Unattached); Davey Dixon (Castleford Tigers); Mike Emmett (York City Knights); Nathan Conroy (Dewsbury Rams); Matty Beharrell (Swinton Lions); Emmerson Whittel (University of Gloucestershire All Golds); Brad Nicholson (Doncaster RL); Fran Welsh (Newcastle Thunder); Will Milner (Featherstone Rovers); Josh Tonks (York City Knights); Harry Aaronson (Swinton Lions)



ON TRIAL: Callum Dunne (Halifax RL); James Pickering (Bradford Bulls); Adam Ryder (Huddersfield Underbank Rangers)



TRANSFERS OUT: Jamel Goodall (Castleford Tigers); Ross Peltier (Bradford Bulls); Aaron Ollett (Dewsbury Rams); Hamish Barnes (Dewsbury Rams); Jode Sheriffe (Dewsbury Rams); Charlie Martin (Doncaster RL); Jesse Sheriffe (Oxford RL); Aaron Nicholson (Oxford RL); Sonny Esslemont (Bransholme Dales); Alfie Seeley (Keighley Albion); John Oakes (Sabbatical); Darren Hawkyard (Work Commitments); Josh Hunt (Released); Tom Courtney (Released); Paul Handforth (Retired); Paul White (Retired); Ash Lindsay (Retired)



HEAD COACH: Craig Lingard

2016 POSITION: 6th in League One



LONDON SKOLARS

RETAINED FROM 2016: Mike Bishay; Ryan Chester; Jy-Mel Coleman; Billy Driver; Charlie Lawrence; Eddie Mbaraga; Aaron Small; Dave Williams



TRANSFERS IN: Callum Whitcombe (London Broncos); Jordan Williams (London Broncos); Fred Dodd (London Broncos); Jake Melling (Warrington Wolves)



TRANSFERS OUT: Will Lovell (London Broncos); Stephen Bannister (North Wales Crusaders); Anthony Cox (Oxford RL)



HEAD COACH: Jermaine Coleman

2016 POSITION: 8th in League One



NEWCASTLE THUNDER

RETAINED FROM 2016: Harry Aldous; Matt Barron; Ali Blair; Joe Brown; Zach Clark; Rhys Clarke; Peter Fox; Benn Hardcastle; Paddy Hargreaves; Sam Luckley; Derrell Olpherts; Dan Parker; Lee Paterson; Sandy Rae; Vincent Rennie; Thomas Reudiger; Evan Simons; Josh Stoker; Aaron Teroi; Dan Turland; Lewis Young



TRANSFERS IN: Jack Aldous (York City Knights); Kruse Robinson (Yass Magpies); Liam McAvoy (Workington Town); Liam Scott (Wallsend Eagles); Brett Waller (York City Knights); Corbyn Kilday (Swinton Lions); Tyler Craig (York City Knights); Danny Nicklas (York City Knights)



TRANSFERS OUT: Fran Welsh (Keighley Cougars); Josh Atkinson (Oxford RL); Josh Kittrick (Released); Ben Thorburn (Released); Jason Payne (Retired)



HEAD COACH: Michael Mantelli

2016 POSITION: 1st in League One Shield (Winners)



NORTH WALES CRUSADERS

2017 SQUAD NUMBERS: 1 - Tommy Johnson; 2 - Corey Lee; 3 - Simon Atherton; 4 - Earl Hurst; 5 - Dale Bloomfield; 6 - Andy Moulsdale; 7 - Ryan Smith; 8 - Jonny Walker; 9 - Lee Hudson; 10 - Alex Davidson; 11 - Alex Thompson; 12 - Stephen Bannister; 13 - Ryan Millington; 14 - James Dandy; 15 - John Cookson; 16 - Luke Warburton; 17 - Kenny Baker; 18- Crusaders Supporters; 19 - Dan Price; 20 - Andy Unsworth; 21 - Dean Thompson; 22 - Andrew Joy; 23 - Richard Joy; 24 - Jack Houghton; 25 - Matt Davies; 26 - Jack Hansen; 27 - Aaron Moore



TRANSFERS IN: Stephen Bannister (London Skolars); Dan Price (Coventry Bears); Andy Unsworth (Coventry Bears); Dean Thompson (Unattached); John Cookson (Rochdale Mayfield); James Dandy (Rochdale Hornets); Dale Bloomfield (Rochdale Hornets); Corey Lee (Rochdale Hornets); Alex Davidson (University of Gloucestershire All Golds); Jack Houghton (Widnes Vikings); Aaron Moore (Salford Red Devils)



TRANSFERS OUT: Rob Massam (Rochdale Hornets); Tommy Holland (Whitehaven); Billy Brickhill (University of Gloucestershire All Golds); Andrew Oakden (Rugby Union); Greg Wilde (Work Commitments); Adam Saunders (Released); Stephen Wild (Retired)



HEAD COACH: Mike Grady

2016 POSITION: 2nd in League One Shield



OXFORD RL

RETAINED FROM 2016: Marcus Brooker; Harvey Burnett; Casey Canterbury; Luke Evans; Scott Fleming; Luke Gardiner; Andrew Hoggins; Clark McAllister; Curtis McDonald; Josh Scott; Jordan Siddons



TRANSFERS IN: Aaron Nicholson (Keighley Cougars); Jake Joynt (Unattached); Will Cooke (Castleford Tigers); Anthony Cox (London Skolars); Liam O'Callaghan (Hemel Stags); Harrison Brough (Hemel Stags); Tommy Newbould (Featherstone Rovers); Josh Atkinson (Newcastle Thunder); Jesse Sheriffe (Keighley Cougars); Stuart Biscomb (Rochdale Hornets)



TRANSFERS OUT: Daniel Igbinedion (Castleford Tigers); Nathan Kitson (Keighley Cougars); Errol Carter (University of Gloucestershire All Golds); Jorge Richardson (Hemel Stags)



HEAD COACH: Tim Rumford

2016 POSITION: 5th in League One Shield



SOUTH WALES IRONMEN

RETAINED FROM 2016: Kristian Baller; Ethan Coombes; Chris Davies; Courtney Davies; Izaak Duffy; Paul Edwards; Paul Emanuelli; Connor Farrar; Rhys Gant; Lewis Hughes; Ben Jones; Shane Lee; Yannic Parker; Christiaan Roets; Jordan Sheridan; Jake Thomas; Chris Vitalini; Zak Williams



TRANSFERS IN: Lewis Reece (University of Gloucestershire All Golds); Andrew Gay (Mackay Cutters); Bayley Lui (Central Queensland Capras); Ashley Bateman (Unattached); Shaun Owens (Unattached); Richard Jones (University of Gloucestershire All Golds); Connor Parker (Widnes Vikings); Ross Price (Valley Cougars); Morgan Jeffries (West Wales Raiders)



TRANSFERS OUT: Sion Jones (Halifax RL)



HEAD COACH: Phil Carleton

2016 POSITION: 6th in League One Shield



TORONTO WOLFPACK

TRANSFERS IN: Craig Hall (Wakefield Trinity); Liam Kay (Leigh Centurions); James Laithwaite (Warrington Wolves); Gary Wheeler (Warrington Wolves); Rhys Jacks (Sheffield Eagles); Blake Wallace (Illawarra Cutters); Dan Fleming (Bradford Bulls); Reece Dean (Hull FC); Andrew Dixon (Leigh Centurions); Jonny Pownall (Leigh Centurions); Jack Bussey (London Broncos); Bob Beswick (Leigh Centurions); Greg Worthington (Leigh Centurions); Ryan Burroughs (Wentworthville Magpies); Toby Everett (London Broncos); Richard Whiting (Hull FC); Steve Crossley (Bradford Bulls); Quentin Laulu-Togagae (Sheffield Eagles); Jacob Emmitt (Swinton Lions); Jerome Veve (Gold Coast Titans); Fuifui Moimoi (Leigh Centurions); Shaun Pick (Unattached); Nathan Campbell (Duhaney Park Red Sharks); Joe Eichner (Jacksonville Axemen); Quinn Ngawati (BC Bulldogs)



HEAD COACH: Paul Rowley



UNIVERSITY OF GLOUCESTERSHIRE ALL GOLDS

RETAINED FROM 2016: Chris Barlow; Callum Bradbury; Phil Cowburn; Harrison Elliott; Morgan Evans; Danny Fallon; Sam Hodge; Kieran Hyde; Harry Kidd; Brad Kislingbury; Joe McClean; Jack Mitchell; Graham O’Keeffe; Steve Parry; Ollie Purslow; Luke Stephens; Kadeem Williams



TRANSFERS IN: Mo Agoro (Hunslet RL); Malikhi Lloyd-Jones (Hemel Stags); Ben Stead (Hemel Stags); Reece Rance (Hemel Stags); Billy Brickhill (North Wales Crusaders); Ryan Houghton (Blackbrook); Jordan Andrade (Salford Red Devils); Chris Worrall (Salford Red Devils); Errol Carter (Oxford RL); Alex Gaskell (Salford Red Devils); Jamie Laing (St Ives Roosters)



TRANSFERS OUT: Emmerson Whittel (Keighley Cougars); Alex Davidson (North Wales Crusaders); Lewis Reece (South Wales Ironmen); Richard Jones (South Wales Ironmen); Jonny Leather (Retired)



HEAD COACH: Lee Greenwood

2016 POSITION: 4th in League One Shield



WHITEHAVEN

2017 SQUAD NUMBERS: 1 - Elliott Miller; 2 - Craig Calvert; 3 - Chris Taylor; 4 - Jesse Joe Parker; 5 - Jordan Burns; 6 - Steven Roper; 7 - Paul Crook; 8 - Marc Shackley; 9 - James Newton; 10 - Carl Forster; 11 - Dave Allen; 12 - Scott McAvoy; 13 - Karl Olstrum; 14 - James Tilley; 15 - Dion Aiye; 16 - Connor Holliday; 17 - Tommy Holland; 18 - Tyrone Dalton; 19 - Glenn Riley; 20 - Troy Armstrong; 21 - Jake Moore; 22 - Kurt Maudling; 23 - Jonny Scott; 24 - Kurtis Quinn; 25 - Aiden Worthington; 26 - Shane Pattison



TRANSFERS IN: Steven Roper (Rochdale Hornets); James Tilley (Rochdale Hornets); Paul Crook (Rochdale Hornets); Tommy Holland (North Wales Crusaders); Kurt Maudling (St Benedicts RU); Marc Shackley (Workington Town); Karl Olstrum (Workington Town); Troy Armstrong (Kells); Kurtis Quinn (Distington); Aiden Worthington (Distington); Tyrone Dalton (Kells); Jonny Scott (Salford Red Devils); Jake Moore (Wigan Warriors); Shane Pattinson (Ellenborough Rangers)



TRANSFERS OUT: Grant Gore (Swinton Lions); Ben Davies (Oldham Roughyeds); John-Paul Brocklebank (Egremont Rangers); Louis Jouffret (Saint-Esteve XIII Catalan); Liam Carberry (Released); Thomas Coyle (Released); Ryan Duffy (Released)



PLAYER-COACH: Carl Forster

2016 POSITION: 7th in Championship Shield (Relegated)



WORKINGTON TOWN

RETAINED FROM 2016: Kris Coward; Jamie Doran; Carl Forber; Jason Mossop; John Patrick; Brett Phillips; Callum Phillips; Theerapol Ritson; Stevie Scholey; Alex Szostak



TRANSFERS IN: Tom Curwen (Seaton Rangers); Conor Fitzsimmons (Castleford Tigers); Perry Singleton (Barrow Island); Sam Dowsett (Askam); Brad Fearon (Ellenborough Rangers); Joe Hambley (Barrow Raiders); Ed Chamberlain (Widnes Vikings)



TRANSFERS OUT: Jarrod Sammut (London Broncos); Perry Whiteley (Sheffield Eagles); Jack Murphy (Swinton Lions); Marc Shackley (Whitehaven); Karl Olstrum (Whitehaven); Jarrad Stack (Barrow Raiders); Declan Hulme (Barrow Raiders); Tom Walker (Barrow Raiders); Brett Carter (Barrow Raiders); Liam McAvoy (Newcastle Thunder)



HEAD COACH: Dave Clark

2016 POSITION: 8th in Championship Shield (Relegated)



YORK CITY KNIGHTS

RETAINED FROM 2016: Harry Carter; Adam Dent; Ben Dent; James Haynes; Brad Hey; Micky Learmonth; Jonny Presley; Ed Smith; Pat Smith



TRANSFERS IN: Danny Sowerby (Bradford Bulls); Tommy Saxton (Halifax RL); Tim Spears (Featherstone Rovers); Harry Tyson-Wilson (Hull FC); Bobby Tyson-Wilson (West Hull); David Foggin-Johnston (Doncaster RL); Tommy Brierley (Leeds Rhinos); Nev Morrison (Australia); Adam Swift (Featherstone Rovers); Adam Robinson (Halifax RL); Liam Thompson (Coventry Bears); Joe Batchelor (Coventry Bears); Ronan Dixon (Wakefield Trinity); Chris Siddons (Lock Lane)



TRANSFERS OUT: Kriss Brining (Salford Red Devils); Russ Spiers (Doncaster RL); Corey Hanson (Doncaster RL); Mike Emmett (Keighley Cougars); Josh Tonks (Keighley Cougars); Jack Aldous (Newcastle Thunder); Brett Waller (Newcastle Thunder); Tyler Craig (Newcastle Thunder); Danny Nicklas (Newcastle Thunder); Richard Wilkinson (Sabbatical); Jack Anderson (Released); Mark Applegarth (Retired); Matty Dale (Retired)



HEAD COACH: James Ford

2016 POSITION: 5th in League One



*BUMP*



*BUMP*

Just giving this post a quick bump up the topics list as squads near completion and the season is just three weeks away now!



? Medforth Coventry to Doncaster .



Not been reported on Doncaster Official Site . Hello Trouble!

weighman wrote: ? Medforth Coventry to Doncaster .



Not been reported on Doncaster Official Site .



Was noted in the Coventry Bears season preview in the League Express (12/12/16)



Thanks for that .



Mikali Aizue has signed on for the 2017 season for Doncaster ! Cross Hills Cougar Strong-running second rower



Joined: Wed Jan 01, 2014 9:43 pm

Posts: 266

