Rob from Erith wrote:

Former ST holder here ( from the notorious leaked list), only contact I've had from the club was an apology from JL over an online order placed at the club shop that took an age to arrive. They must have my details from things like the occasional hospitality purchase - perhaps they're not bothered, an average gate of 600 or so is enough for them. Not expecting to be chased but I would have thought the club would have sent some form of communication out, they did last season. Perhaps all they're bothered about is selling the most expensive tickets. It's London Broncos, who knows what the club/ DH think?