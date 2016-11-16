WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Season Tickets/Memberships

Board index Kingstone Press Championship London Broncos Season Tickets/Memberships

 
Post a reply

Re: Season Tickets/Memberships

Post Wed Nov 16, 2016 5:20 pm
PC Plum User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 15, 2006 1:46 pm
Posts: 987
Location: Balamoray
Rob from Erith wrote:
Former ST holder here ( from the notorious leaked list), only contact I've had from the club was an apology from JL over an online order placed at the club shop that took an age to arrive. They must have my details from things like the occasional hospitality purchase - perhaps they're not bothered, an average gate of 600 or so is enough for them. Not expecting to be chased but I would have thought the club would have sent some form of communication out, they did last season. Perhaps all they're bothered about is selling the most expensive tickets. It's London Broncos, who knows what the club/ DH think?


I cant see Gold or upstairs seating being anywhere near as full as this year - leaving the option to sell available seats on match day to away fans and casual fans at £25+

Re: Season Tickets/Memberships

Post Mon Dec 12, 2016 7:48 pm
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5010
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
Any update on sales??- you would think numbers would be up given last years performance(s)
Mac out!

Re: Season Tickets/Memberships

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:16 am
gardener Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Dec 17, 2013 6:15 pm
Posts: 13
Anyone received their season ticket yet? Ordered one and just got the one email confirming payment.

Re: Season Tickets/Memberships

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:18 am
poplar panther User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Nov 27, 2004 8:45 am
Posts: 4926
Location: poplar, landan, e14
Giving them out at the game on Saturday. If not collected will be posted by next week, as per call from Kameron Pearce-Paul !
Follow me on Twitter: broncoskolar@twitter.com

THE KING OF BRILLIANCE- JAMES LOMAS

available from: http://WWW.LLPSHOP.CO.UK

The UK's leading RL book publishers.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: gardener, itsmeagain and 39 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to London Broncos




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,498,1111,69775,6314,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  