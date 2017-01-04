|
Khlav Kalash wrote:
Dog eat dog, Trinity have had contracted players picked over so they certainly should be looking to secure a free agents if they would improve the squad. The young number 9 springs to mind.
Looks like he's off to Hull
Wed Jan 04, 2017 8:33 pm
Khlav Kalash wrote:
Dog eat dog, Trinity have had contracted players picked over so they certainly should be looking to secure a free agents if they would improve the squad. The young number 9 springs to mind.
Exactly. We are in for a player so i'm told, doesn't make us or anybody else vultures when a guy is now out of work through no fault of his own.
Wed Jan 04, 2017 8:42 pm
Hopefully Joe Keyes a young British half back
Wed Jan 04, 2017 9:27 pm
Another half back?
Could only see Trinity interested in O'Brien although Sidlow is decent but got plenty of props.
Chisholm is good utility value covering 1,6 &7 and wouldn't count on quota. Good try scoring record for KR and Bulls.
Wed Jan 04, 2017 10:24 pm
We are definately full on quota spots so it wont be Chisolm.
Would like O Brien but as they say, money talks and if Hull are interested, but then he will be behind Houghton in the pecking order. Just depends if the lad wants regular game time.
We were supposed to be after Keyes last year. Could provide back up to the halves if Chester sees Finn and Wood more as shari g hooking duties.
Heres another thought, we offloaded Jason Walton, who did well for us overall, I think. Could he be returning, as it was documented we were looking for a back rower.
Wed Jan 04, 2017 10:28 pm
Walton has signed for Fev. Tom olbison has gone to Widnes.
If O'brien does go to Hull, I'd take James Cunningham if he's still there and pushed down the pecking order.
Wed Jan 04, 2017 10:33 pm
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
We are definately full on quota spots so it wont be Chisolm.
Would like O Brien but as they say, money talks and if Hull are interested, but then he will be behind Houghton in the pecking order. Just depends if the lad wants regular game time.
We were supposed to be after Keyes last year. Could provide back up to the halves if Chester sees Finn and Wood more as shari g hooking duties.
Heres another thought, we offloaded Jason Walton, who did well for us overall, I think. Could he be returning, as it was documented we were looking for a back rower.
All the Bradford aussies will be classed as off quota.
Wed Jan 04, 2017 10:34 pm
marc271841 wrote:
Walton has signed for Fev. Tom olbison has gone to Widnes.
If O'brien does go to Hull, I'd take James Cunningham if he's still there and pushed down the pecking order.
Cunningham is at London.
Wed Jan 04, 2017 10:44 pm
I'm pretty convinced we'll get nobody from Bradford, and in all honesty I don't think that's necessarily a bad thing. It would show a level of commitment to the 30 lads we already have, it shows that the club have confidence in their abilities and don't want to go hunting for extras to fill the squad
That being said, I'd hope the club was considering offering some of their academy lads a spot, just as I'd hope every academy was willing to help the young lads continue in the sport
