Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 8:26 pm
bentleberry
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 12:07 am
Posts: 296
Khlav Kalash wrote:
Dog eat dog, Trinity have had contracted players picked over so they certainly should be looking to secure a free agents if they would improve the squad. The young number 9 springs to mind.


Looks like he's off to Hull

Re: Grix announced

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 8:33 pm
Sacred Cow
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1163
Khlav Kalash wrote:
Dog eat dog, Trinity have had contracted players picked over so they certainly should be looking to secure a free agents if they would improve the squad. The young number 9 springs to mind.

Exactly. We are in for a player so i'm told, doesn't make us or anybody else vultures when a guy is now out of work through no fault of his own.

Re: Grix announced

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 8:42 pm
REDWHITEANDBLUE
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jan 04, 2003 8:31 pm
Posts: 3210
Hopefully Joe Keyes a young British half back
[IMG]http://i50.tinypic.com/a59ff5.gif[/IMG]

Re: Grix announced

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 9:27 pm
asmadasa
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2012 5:28 pm
Posts: 3169
Another half back?

Could only see Trinity interested in O'Brien although Sidlow is decent but got plenty of props.

Chisholm is good utility value covering 1,6 &7 and wouldn't count on quota. Good try scoring record for KR and Bulls.

Re: Grix announced

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 10:24 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1063
We are definately full on quota spots so it wont be Chisolm.

Would like O Brien but as they say, money talks and if Hull are interested, but then he will be behind Houghton in the pecking order. Just depends if the lad wants regular game time.

We were supposed to be after Keyes last year. Could provide back up to the halves if Chester sees Finn and Wood more as shari g hooking duties.

Heres another thought, we offloaded Jason Walton, who did well for us overall, I think. Could he be returning, as it was documented we were looking for a back rower.

Re: Grix announced

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 10:28 pm
marc271841

Joined: Mon Jun 24, 2013 9:35 pm
Posts: 73
Walton has signed for Fev. Tom olbison has gone to Widnes.

If O'brien does go to Hull, I'd take James Cunningham if he's still there and pushed down the pecking order.

Re: Grix announced

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 10:33 pm
Sacred Cow
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1163
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
We are definately full on quota spots so it wont be Chisolm.

Would like O Brien but as they say, money talks and if Hull are interested, but then he will be behind Houghton in the pecking order. Just depends if the lad wants regular game time.

We were supposed to be after Keyes last year. Could provide back up to the halves if Chester sees Finn and Wood more as shari g hooking duties.

Heres another thought, we offloaded Jason Walton, who did well for us overall, I think. Could he be returning, as it was documented we were looking for a back rower.

All the Bradford aussies will be classed as off quota.

Re: Grix announced

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 10:34 pm
Sacred Cow
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1163
marc271841 wrote:
Walton has signed for Fev. Tom olbison has gone to Widnes.

If O'brien does go to Hull, I'd take James Cunningham if he's still there and pushed down the pecking order.

Cunningham is at London.

Re: Grix announced

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 10:44 pm
bentleberry
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 12:07 am
Posts: 296
I'm pretty convinced we'll get nobody from Bradford, and in all honesty I don't think that's necessarily a bad thing. It would show a level of commitment to the 30 lads we already have, it shows that the club have confidence in their abilities and don't want to go hunting for extras to fill the squad

That being said, I'd hope the club was considering offering some of their academy lads a spot, just as I'd hope every academy was willing to help the young lads continue in the sport
