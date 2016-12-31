WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Grix announced

victarmeldrew wrote:
so if its working , have Pinder and Summers signed or gone the same way as Dagger and Oats


Dagger and oaks were given the biggest offers this club has ever made to scholarship kids. they decided their future lay elsewhere. Absolutely their prerogative. Think the last feedback I got, was they wanted to be at clubs with less threat of relegation.........

Pinder and summers were both made decent offers. One of them went elsewhere for 500 quid more. I appreciate that money talks for some, but I also want kids who actually want to stay in our environment. Academy costs 240k a year. Club 1873 currently contributes 36k of that.

Re: Grix announced

Daddycool wrote:
Dagger and oaks were given the biggest offers this club has ever made to scholarship kids. they decided their future lay elsewhere. Absolutely their prerogative. Think the last feedback I got, was they wanted to be at clubs with less threat of relegation.........

Pinder and summers were both made decent offers. One of them went elsewhere for 500 quid more. I appreciate that money talks for some, but I also want kids who actually want to stay in our environment. Academy costs 240k a year. Club 1873 currently contributes 36k of that.

Thank god for that :roll: I thought I'd be on here all day trying to explain :thumb: oh, happy new year to you and family :CHEERS:

Re: Grix announced

thanks for the reply . are there plans to merge the acadamy with Cas

Re: Grix announced

No

Re: Grix announced

Thank Christ for that, Happy new year.

Re: Grix announced

Lazy Shudds flashing the chequebook again?
