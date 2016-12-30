Big lads mate wrote: Totally agree with not comparing Tom and Max in their progress , both different positions different ages and I believe will be future stars in their respective positions. Max as come on leaps and bounds since being thrown into the FB position and let's not forget we struggled to cover it before. I said what seems ages ago that we need to get these lads in. They can only get stronger with games. One last thing, competition can only be a good thing it just drives you harder if you don't believe me ask Jordan when you see him.

For me it's a case of credit where it's due and for me TJ has more or less made it obvious future hurdles aside MJ not quite so much for me.Comparing is pointless for now the history books will sort that out hopefully later much later