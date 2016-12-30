WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Grix announced

Re: Grix announced

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 6:24 pm
As said Jowitt will learn from Grix and I see Grix starting the season at full back initially for his defensive strengths and leadership skills.

Jowitt faded last season as I believe he was playing with a shoulder injury which required surgery recently didn't it unless I've confused him with another promising young player?

Think it's unnecessary to compare two promising players in TJ and MJ.

Thought Crowther looked really solid against Leeds and think he'll definitely have a bigger part to play next season at second row.

Batchelor is another promising player and with Brad Moules there is some real promising young talent coming through which is great to see.

Up the Trin for 2017! :ROCKS:

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 6:41 pm
asmadasa wrote:
Totally agree with not comparing Tom and Max in their progress , both different positions different ages and I believe will be future stars in their respective positions. Max as come on leaps and bounds since being thrown into the FB position and let's not forget we struggled to cover it before. I said what seems ages ago that we need to get these lads in. They can only get stronger with games. One last thing, competition can only be a good thing it just drives you harder if you don't believe me ask Jordan when you see him.

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 7:08 pm
Big lads mate wrote:
For me it's a case of credit where it's due and for me TJ has more or less made it obvious future hurdles aside MJ not quite so much for me.

Comparing is pointless for now the history books will sort that out hopefully later much later :-)
Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 8:35 pm
The biggest attribute Max has brought into the team is his ability and confidence under the high ball. Long time since we've had a guy at the back we can rely on.
Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 8:44 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
The biggest attribute Max has brought into the team is his ability and confidence under the high ball. Long time since we've had a guy at the back we can rely on.

Definitely his main strength at the moment,I've no doubt the others will follow.

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 10:42 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
The biggest attribute Max has brought into the team is his ability and confidence under the high ball. Long time since we've had a guy at the back we can rely on.


I hope Grix can learn from him in this regard.

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 8:06 am
Willzay wrote:
I hope Grix can learn from him in this regard.


:-)
Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 8:11 am
I see Max Jowitt making a first class full back - he's almost there now. TJ is there already, in his position and I see no reason why the others in this crop of youngsters can't make it. They all look the part and I've said before, I have never seen such a talented group of youngsters all coming through at more or less the same time - so 1873 does work!
