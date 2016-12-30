As said Jowitt will learn from Grix and I see Grix starting the season at full back initially for his defensive strengths and leadership skills.
http://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/sport ... -1-8309907
Jowitt faded last season as I believe he was playing with a shoulder injury which required surgery recently didn't it unless I've confused him with another promising young player?
Think it's unnecessary to compare two promising players in TJ and MJ.
Thought Crowther looked really solid against Leeds and think he'll definitely have a bigger part to play next season at second row.
Batchelor is another promising player and with Brad Moules there is some real promising young talent coming through which is great to see.
Up the Trin for 2017!
