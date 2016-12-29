|
|
He was eventually released by wakey not sure who he's signed for.
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 7:00 pm
|
|
Yes sorry it was August we agreed a mutual release with him, not offloaded him.
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 7:45 pm
|
|
Comon lads what i see is if some on here are talking about our fullbacks ones grix and ones max, to me thats a bit pathetic, its grix and jowitt as far as im concerened ,ones an experianced player prone to the odd mistake the others a young guy with potential ,a good support player but he cant tackle ,one on one i aint seen him make one ,and when tries are scored out wide he always arrives late ,alright the kid did well in a pretty hopeless team last season but way some speak on here hes an international ,now johnstons another story
|
|
Fri Dec 30, 2016 12:09 am
|
|
LyndsayGill wrote:
I'm sure I've read that he signed for a French Elite 2 (2nd Division ) lub.
You are correct, i also read the same.
|
|
Fri Dec 30, 2016 11:58 am
|
|
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Rude and argumentative.
Meanwhike back on topic....
You're so kind
|
|
Fri Dec 30, 2016 2:12 pm
|
|
try scorer wrote:
Comon lads what i see is if some on here are talking about our fullbacks ones grix and ones max, to me thats a bit pathetic, its grix and jowitt as far as im concerened ,ones an experianced player prone to the odd mistake the others a young guy with potential ,a good support player but he cant tackle ,one on one i aint seen him make one ,and when tries are scored out wide he always arrives late ,alright the kid did well in a pretty hopeless team last season but way some speak on here hes an international ,now johnstons another story
Bit harsh on Jowitt but beneath the OTT stuff you're about right. His one on one was poor and unless he improves it he can never be the superstar some on here have him pegged as. Sorry if this offends some but tryscorer is right he must master it.
I'm assuming you rate Joihnstone?
If so you are again correct. I find this whole Jowitt - Johnstone thing really perverse and this attempt by some to paint him as the player with more potential in a harder position strange - sorry but no.
As far as I'm concerned only injury or self destruction can stop TJ going all the way. What few faults he had in his game he's corrected. There is no player on earth who won't make mistakes and won't miss chances but he's pretty much down to the minimum - at 21!
Why when for once in our fairly miserable existence we have a real star in our midst are some people try to second peg him to a player who is not as far advanced. B*llocks to the so called difficulty of the position you have either mastered it or you haven't and only one of the above has done that. Tom is the star end of and I know which one I think is the most important.
On boxing day TJ scored a try his second one that he didn't need to score - he did it because he can and because he wants to - he's a showman and he's hungry for it and that is a rarity at BV. I'm not knocking Max he's a joy to watch and maybe one day hell be up there but lets get our priorities right, in TJ we have a match winner for the highest occasions.
|
|
Fri Dec 30, 2016 2:32 pm
|
TRB
Gold RLFANS Member
|
vastman wrote:
Bit harsh on Jowitt but beneath the OTT stuff you're about right. His one on one was poor and unless he improves it he can never be the superstar some on here have him pegged as. Sorry if this offends some but tryscorer is right he must master it.
I'm assuming you rate Joihnstone?
If so you are again correct. I find this whole Jowitt - Johnstone thing really perverse and this attempt by some to paint him as the player with more potential in a harder position strange - sorry but no.
As far as I'm concerned only injury or self destruction can stop TJ going all the way. What few faults he had in his game he's corrected. There is no player on earth who won't make mistakes and won't miss chances but he's pretty much down to the minimum - at 21!
Why when for once in our fairly miserable existence we have a real star in our midst are some people try to second peg him to a player who is not as far advanced. B*llocks to the so called difficulty of the position you have either mastered it or you haven't and only one of the above has done that. Tom is the star end of and I know which one I think is the most important.
On boxing day TJ scored a try his second one that he didn't need to score - he did it because he can and because he wants to - he's a showman and he's hungry for it and that is a rarity at BV. I'm not knocking Max he's a joy to watch and maybe one day hell be up there but lets get our priorities right, in TJ we have a match winner for the highest occasions.
I still wonder if Max would make a real go of being a 6? He can pass, reads the game well and seems to have at least a short kicking game. Hmmm?
|
|
Fri Dec 30, 2016 2:56 pm
|
|
I'm just happy that we seem to have a functional academy that has the potential to nurture great young talents. If these young talents need some tutalage from a more mature player for a couple of seasons then i see nothing wrong with that. Jowitt has the potential to improve and grow his game, some time watching Grix and training with him can only help develop his game.
|
|
Fri Dec 30, 2016 3:03 pm
|
|
TRB wrote:
I still wonder if Max would make a real go of being a 6? He can pass, reads the game well and seems to have at least a short kicking game. Hmmm?
Possible I'm a great believer that players as they get older can often find themselves better suited to other positions. I still think he has potential but he's not yet don a TJ imho.
I think part of Jowitts problem is not his fault. He came into the team at a perfect moment. The team played brilliantly for a fair while which would make almost anyone look good and due to that a certain over expectation was put on the lad. He faded as the team faded and it showed he was still very much a rookie all be it a good one.
He's actually now where you'd expect him to be, a foot in the door but some work to do. It's not a criticism and I sincerely hope we stick with him but you can see why we got Grix as an alternative in the short term.
|
|
Fri Dec 30, 2016 4:47 pm
|
|
Well that's annoying I just wrote out a nice response with my thoughts and it got wiped.
So In really short.
Agree with try scorer and vastman.
Johnstone has ironed out those defensive issues of 2015 over this year and clearly worked hard. He is a winger who has it all.
Jowitt has similar potential and will need to put in that hard work if he's to become a full back with it all. He's got some good link up play and is great under the high ball but grix has areas of his game that no doubt max could benefit from.
I'm just excited about the talent we have. Dare I say we are have the best young talent in super league atm. It's imperative we look after and develop them.
Crowther looks stronger and impressed me at loose on Boxing Day. Another who looks to be putting his all into making himself into the best player he can be.
Keep these together and in 2 years we could be looking at possibly the best homegrown players to come through together in SL for years
|
