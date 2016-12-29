Shifty Cat

Yes sorry it was August we agreed a mutual release with him, not offloaded him. try scorer Cheeky half-back



Comon lads what i see is if some on here are talking about our fullbacks ones grix and ones max, to me thats a bit pathetic, its grix and jowitt as far as im concerened ,ones an experianced player prone to the odd mistake the others a young guy with potential ,a good support player but he cant tackle ,one on one i aint seen him make one ,and when tries are scored out wide he always arrives late ,alright the kid did well in a pretty hopeless team last season but way some speak on here hes an international ,now johnstons another story KevW60349 Eddie Hemmings's Wig



LyndsayGill wrote: I'm sure I've read that he signed for a French Elite 2 (2nd Division ) lub.

You are correct, i also read the same. You are correct, i also read the same. vastman

Eastern Wildcat wrote: Rude and argumentative.



Meanwhike back on topic....



try scorer wrote: Comon lads what i see is if some on here are talking about our fullbacks ones grix and ones max, to me thats a bit pathetic, its grix and jowitt as far as im concerened ,ones an experianced player prone to the odd mistake the others a young guy with potential ,a good support player but he cant tackle ,one on one i aint seen him make one ,and when tries are scored out wide he always arrives late ,alright the kid did well in a pretty hopeless team last season but way some speak on here hes an international ,now johnstons another story



Bit harsh on Jowitt but beneath the OTT stuff you're about right. His one on one was poor and unless he improves it he can never be the superstar some on here have him pegged as. Sorry if this offends some but tryscorer is right he must master it.



I'm assuming you rate Joihnstone?



If so you are again correct. I find this whole Jowitt - Johnstone thing really perverse and this attempt by some to paint him as the player with more potential in a harder position strange - sorry but no.



As far as I'm concerned only injury or self destruction can stop TJ going all the way. What few faults he had in his game he's corrected. There is no player on earth who won't make mistakes and won't miss chances but he's pretty much down to the minimum - at 21!



Why when for once in our fairly miserable existence we have a real star in our midst are some people try to second peg him to a player who is not as far advanced. B*llocks to the so called difficulty of the position you have either mastered it or you haven't and only one of the above has done that. Tom is the star end of and I know which one I think is the most important.



On boxing day TJ scored a try his second one that he didn't need to score - he did it because he can and because he wants to - he's a showman and he's hungry for it and that is a rarity at BV. I'm not knocking Max he's a joy to watch and maybe one day hell be up there but lets get our priorities right, in TJ we have a match winner for the highest occasions. Bit harsh on Jowitt but beneath the OTT stuff you're about right. His one on one was poor and unless he improves it he can never be the superstar some on here have him pegged as. Sorry if this offends some but tryscorer is right he must master it.I'm assuming you rate Joihnstone?If so you are again correct. I find this whole Jowitt - Johnstone thing really perverse and this attempt by some to paint him as the player with more potential in a harder position strange - sorry but no.As far as I'm concerned only injury or self destruction can stop TJ going all the way. What few faults he had in his game he's corrected. There is no player on earth who won't make mistakes and won't miss chances but he's pretty much down to the minimum - at 21!Why when for once in our fairly miserable existence we have a real star in our midst are some people try to second peg him to a player who is not as far advanced. B*llocks to the so called difficulty of the position you have either mastered it or you haven't and only one of the above has done that. Tom is the star end of and I know which one I think is the most important.On boxing day TJ scored a try his second one that he didn't need to score - he did it because he can and because he wants to - he's a showman and he's hungry for it and that is a rarity at BV. I'm not knocking Max he's a joy to watch and maybe one day hell be up there but lets get our priorities right, in TJ we have a match winner for the highest occasions. SUPPORT SWAG... TRB

vastman wrote:



I'm assuming you rate Joihnstone?



If so you are again correct. I find this whole Jowitt - Johnstone thing really perverse and this attempt by some to paint him as the player with more potential in a harder position strange - sorry but no.



As far as I'm concerned only injury or self destruction can stop TJ going all the way. What few faults he had in his game he's corrected. There is no player on earth who won't make mistakes and won't miss chances but he's pretty much down to the minimum - at 21!



Why when for once in our fairly miserable existence we have a real star in our midst are some people try to second peg him to a player who is not as far advanced. B*llocks to the so called difficulty of the position you have either mastered it or you haven't and only one of the above has done that. Tom is the star end of and I know which one I think is the most important.



On boxing day TJ scored a try his second one that he didn't need to score - he did it because he can and because he wants to - he's a showman and he's hungry for it and that is a rarity at BV. I'm not knocking Max he's a joy to watch and maybe one day hell be up there but lets get our priorities right, in TJ we have a match winner for the highest occasions. Bit harsh on Jowitt but beneath the OTT stuff you're about right. His one on one was poor and unless he improves it he can never be the superstar some on here have him pegged as. Sorry if this offends some but tryscorer is right he must master it.I'm assuming you rate Joihnstone?If so you are again correct. I find this whole Jowitt - Johnstone thing really perverse and this attempt by some to paint him as the player with more potential in a harder position strange - sorry but no.As far as I'm concerned only injury or self destruction can stop TJ going all the way. What few faults he had in his game he's corrected. There is no player on earth who won't make mistakes and won't miss chances but he's pretty much down to the minimum - at 21!Why when for once in our fairly miserable existence we have a real star in our midst are some people try to second peg him to a player who is not as far advanced. B*llocks to the so called difficulty of the position you have either mastered it or you haven't and only one of the above has done that. Tom is the star end of and I know which one I think is the most important.On boxing day TJ scored a try his second one that he didn't need to score - he did it because he can and because he wants to - he's a showman and he's hungry for it and that is a rarity at BV. I'm not knocking Max he's a joy to watch and maybe one day hell be up there but lets get our priorities right, in TJ we have a match winner for the highest occasions.



I still wonder if Max would make a real go of being a 6? He can pass, reads the game well and seems to have at least a short kicking game. Hmmm? I still wonder if Max would make a real go of being a 6? He can pass, reads the game well and seems to have at least a short kicking game. Hmmm? "Wakefields Sporting Crusader"



For the latest details on the Stadium for Wakefield campaign, log onto http://www.swag-online.co.uk



I'm just happy that we seem to have a functional academy that has the potential to nurture great young talents. If these young talents need some tutalage from a more mature player for a couple of seasons then i see nothing wrong with that. Jowitt has the potential to improve and grow his game, some time watching Grix and training with him can only help develop his game. vastman

TRB wrote: I still wonder if Max would make a real go of being a 6? He can pass, reads the game well and seems to have at least a short kicking game. Hmmm?



Possible I'm a great believer that players as they get older can often find themselves better suited to other positions. I still think he has potential but he's not yet don a TJ imho.



I think part of Jowitts problem is not his fault. He came into the team at a perfect moment. The team played brilliantly for a fair while which would make almost anyone look good and due to that a certain over expectation was put on the lad. He faded as the team faded and it showed he was still very much a rookie all be it a good one.



Possible I'm a great believer that players as they get older can often find themselves better suited to other positions. I still think he has potential but he's not yet don a TJ imho.I think part of Jowitts problem is not his fault. He came into the team at a perfect moment. The team played brilliantly for a fair while which would make almost anyone look good and due to that a certain over expectation was put on the lad. He faded as the team faded and it showed he was still very much a rookie all be it a good one.He's actually now where you'd expect him to be, a foot in the door but some work to do. It's not a criticism and I sincerely hope we stick with him but you can see why we got Grix as an alternative in the short term.

