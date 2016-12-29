Comon lads what i see is if some on here are talking about our fullbacks ones grix and ones max, to me thats a bit pathetic, its grix and jowitt as far as im concerened ,ones an experianced player prone to the odd mistake the others a young guy with potential ,a good support player but he cant tackle ,one on one i aint seen him make one ,and when tries are scored out wide he always arrives late ,alright the kid did well in a pretty hopeless team last season but way some speak on here hes an international ,now johnstons another story