Re: Grix announced

Thu Dec 29, 2016 3:29 pm
Khlav Kalash wrote:
Is Grix a specialist full back? I have him down as a utility back who can do a job in most positions but doesn't excell in any. My memories of his time playing full back was plenty of dropped catches. He may have improved whilst playing for the Farts, but the best thing I can say about his capture is the club now have an option to rest Jowitt or allow him to recover from injury that doesn't involve playing Jordan Tansey instea.

Does your memory not recall him scoring 3 tries in the first 25 minutes against us the season before last while playing fullback.

Re: Grix announced

Thu Dec 29, 2016 3:31 pm
Her in doors wrote:
Does your memory not recall him scoring 3 tries in the first 25 minutes against us the season before last while playing fullback.

A lot of people scored against Wakefield in 2015.
1/10

Re: Grix announced

Thu Dec 29, 2016 3:46 pm
Her in doors wrote:
Does your memory not recall him scoring 3 tries in the first 25 minutes against us the season before last while playing fullback.


He could have played prop that day and it wouldn't have mattered. We were dreadful that season.

Re: Grix announced

Thu Dec 29, 2016 4:20 pm
Khlav Kalash wrote:
Is Grix a specialist full back? I have him down as a utility back who can do a job in most positions but doesn't excell in any. My memories of his time playing full back was plenty of dropped catches. He may have improved whilst playing for the Farts, but the best thing I can say about his capture is the club now have an option to rest Jowitt or allow him to recover from injury that doesn't involve playing Jordan Tansey instea.

I believe Jordan Tansey is no longer on our books. I could be wrong?
As for not being a 'specialist', he's more specialist than anyone else in the squad apart from Max.

Re: Grix announced

Thu Dec 29, 2016 5:32 pm
FickleFingerOfFate wrote:
I believe Jordan Tansey is no longer on our books. I could be wrong?
As for not being a 'specialist', he's more specialist than anyone else in the squad apart from Max.

Your right. We got rid of him in August to Hudds and he played there a couple of times. What they've done with him since, I don't know.

I think it's clear how much MC and CC rate Max, they've both spoken about him often enough over the past season in glowing terms. So I don't think there's no fear that he's going to get over looked this year for Grix. Has as been mentioned, the lads had an operation he's recovering from and it will take time to be fully fit. This is where Grix has been a good signing, to cover times like this but also take some of the pressure regarding the amount of games we play, off of young Max's back.

As others have mentioned, although Grix isn't Billy Slater, he's developed into a really good fullback for Hudds over the years, especially in the area of orgainsing the defensive lines. As well as witnessing myself when they've us, Ive heard on TV the likes of Crabtree and Robinson, rave on about that part of his game. Hopefully Grix can pass on anything he can to Max that will make him the best player he can be. Also a little competition for places never hurt anyone.
