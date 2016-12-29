WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Grix announced

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 9:45 am
bren2k
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12609
Location: Ossett
imwakefieldtillidie wrote:
Of course he's decent cover, I've never disputed that, but I don't get all this talk of him being a great role model and mentor. He's never been anything more than an average utility player, who a couple of months ago had fans up in arms over his signing. Now everyone seems to think he's going to mould Max into the great player he never was.


You're overstating it; firstly, *some* fans were up in arms over his signing - others were very positive. And in no way does 'everyone' think he's going to mould Max - some people, myself included, think he'll be a positive influence on him; and I think that because people who've coached him have told me that he's a very committed pro who takes his training and conditioning extremely seriously, and conducts himself properly off the pitch.

I think Jowitt has more talent than Grix ever had - but Grix is a great example of a player who has forged a good RL career through hard work and application; can't do Jowitt any harm to be exposed to that can it?

Anyhow - it's a circular argument; he'll add some value or he won't - I won't gloat if he does, but I bet there'll be plenty ready to make him a scapegoat the first time he drops a ball.

Re: Grix announced

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 10:50 am
thebeagle
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Jan 07, 2016 12:46 pm
Posts: 174
Even if the coaches start the season with Grix, that does not heraid the total eclipse of Jowitt.At some time the former will sustain an injury or there will be a dip in form .Step forward Jowitt.Time to impress and stake claim.

Re: Grix announced

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 11:15 am
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1048
Listening to the videos our new physio has been posting.

Max had surgery and out of all the players who have had surgery in the off season he is the one that sounds the furthest away from fitness. I dont think he has started any contact training yet.

With that, I see Grix starting the season for us.

Re: Grix announced

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 11:51 am
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25258
Location: Poodle Power!
TRB wrote:
The 3 most important people, Chris, John and MC all think he can do a job for us - that'll do for me.


I'm not denying that, always a Grix fan.

I think however there is a justifiable fear in my opinion that MJs career may be at risk through short term thinking - it must have crossed your mind. JK in particular has a rightly imho poor record with young players and I don't want to see a real talent sacrificed on that particular bankrupt dogma.

Also MJ is yet to get his new contract as far as I'm aware. If Grix is being seen as a short replacement on the cheap I'll be livid tbh and I normally support the club on these issues.

Despite some flaws and imho him not being quite as good as TJ he's still very much the future and thus having Johnstone long term is an empty gesture if we don't build on it. With all the will in the world Grix is not the future he's a massive step backwards in this regard.

Finally I to am baffled by the sudden elevation of Grix to organisational guru as to me he seems no more adept than max. I may be well off the mark but past history at this club looms large.
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: Grix announced

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 12:18 pm
FIL
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1423
Location: A Minion on the Wildcats Rollercoaster !!
thebeagle wrote:
Even if the coaches start the season with Grix, that does not heraid the total eclipse of Jowitt.At some time the former will sustain an injury or there will be a dip in form .Step forward Jowitt.Time to impress and stake claim.


Grix will be starting FB for the start of the season as Max is still recovering from his shoulder operation and I've heard a rumour that he may then be going out on loan to get match fit.
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.

Re: Grix announced

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 1:07 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1048
Just reading some of the posts regarding this thread, not just the latest ones but also historical ones from when his signing was first announced.

May I say there has been a few hypocrital comments been made, basically championing his signing then the same posters, being critical.

I will be honest here, at the time I wasnt in favour of the signing but was quick to realise during the latter part of last season we needed cover at full back.

I thunk Grix will probably start the season with Jowitt taking over when fully fit, with Grix coming back in when Jowitt needs a break.

Re: Grix announced

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 1:12 pm
TRB
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jun 18, 2005 9:43 am
Posts: 10798
Location: Wacky Field
bren2k wrote:
You're overstating it; firstly, *some* fans were up in arms over his signing - others were very positive. And in no way does 'everyone' think he's going to mould Max - some people, myself included, think he'll be a positive influence on him; and I think that because people who've coached him have told me that he's a very committed pro who takes his training and conditioning extremely seriously, and conducts himself properly off the pitch.

I think Jowitt has more talent than Grix ever had - but Grix is a great example of a player who has forged a good RL career through hard work and application; can't do Jowitt any harm to be exposed to that can it?

Anyhow - it's a circular argument; he'll add some value or he won't - I won't gloat if he does, but I bet there'll be plenty ready to make him a scapegoat the first time he drops a ball.


Presactly! :thumb:
"Wakefields Sporting Crusader"

For the latest details on the Stadium for Wakefield campaign, log onto http://www.swag-online.co.uk

For the latest details on the Supporters Trust, log onto http://wakefield.rlfans.com

Re: Grix announced

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 2:22 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25258
Location: Poodle Power!
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Just reading some of the posts regarding this thread, not just the latest ones but also historical ones from when his signing was first announced.

May I say there has been a few hypocrital comments been made, basically championing his signing then the same posters, being critical.

I will be honest here, at the time I wasnt in favour of the signing but was quick to realise during the latter part of last season we needed cover at full back.

I thunk Grix will probably start the season with Jowitt taking over when fully fit, with Grix coming back in when Jowitt needs a break.


Having read your last two posts on here I can say that you are a real expert by hindsight.

It's very simple Grix is cover and a decent player in his own right max is the future imho. Others rate Grix higher some not at all why is that hypocritical.

Who's right will be better discussed come august, but some fears are understandable - anyone who remembers mark field will know how easily talent can be destroyed.
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: Grix announced

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 3:00 pm
FickleFingerOfFate
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2013 11:52 pm
Posts: 1929
Whoever starts between Grix and Jowitt, we have two specialist fullbacks, if one dips in form or gets injured.
Rather than someone filling in like BJB or Hall.
Can only be good for competition for places.

Re: Grix announced

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 3:19 pm
Khlav Kalash
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 26, 2006 7:01 am
Posts: 10513
Location: No bowl, stick, STICK!
Is Grix a specialist full back? I have him down as a utility back who can do a job in most positions but doesn't excell in any. My memories of his time playing full back was plenty of dropped catches. He may have improved whilst playing for the Farts, but the best thing I can say about his capture is the club now have an option to rest Jowitt or allow him to recover from injury that doesn't involve playing Jordan Tansey instea.
1/10
Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barrett was robbed, Emley Cat, FickleFingerOfFate, Her in doors, Horbury Cat, imwakefieldtillidie, JINJER, Khlav Kalash, M62 J30 TRINITY, Mwhite83, Paddyfc, The Avenger, TrinityDave, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wrencat1873 and 266 guests

Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

