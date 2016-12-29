|
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12609
Location: Ossett
|
imwakefieldtillidie wrote:
Of course he's decent cover, I've never disputed that, but I don't get all this talk of him being a great role model and mentor. He's never been anything more than an average utility player, who a couple of months ago had fans up in arms over his signing. Now everyone seems to think he's going to mould Max into the great player he never was.
You're overstating it; firstly, *some* fans were up in arms over his signing - others were very positive. And in no way does 'everyone' think he's going to mould Max - some people, myself included, think he'll be a positive influence on him; and I think that because people who've coached him have told me that he's a very committed pro who takes his training and conditioning extremely seriously, and conducts himself properly off the pitch.
I think Jowitt has more talent than Grix ever had - but Grix is a great example of a player who has forged a good RL career through hard work and application; can't do Jowitt any harm to be exposed to that can it?
Anyhow - it's a circular argument; he'll add some value or he won't - I won't gloat if he does, but I bet there'll be plenty ready to make him a scapegoat the first time he drops a ball.
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 10:50 am
|
Joined: Thu Jan 07, 2016 12:46 pm
Posts: 174
|
Even if the coaches start the season with Grix, that does not heraid the total eclipse of Jowitt.At some time the former will sustain an injury or there will be a dip in form .Step forward Jowitt.Time to impress and stake claim.
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 11:15 am
|
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1048
|
Listening to the videos our new physio has been posting.
Max had surgery and out of all the players who have had surgery in the off season he is the one that sounds the furthest away from fitness. I dont think he has started any contact training yet.
With that, I see Grix starting the season for us.
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 11:51 am
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25258
Location: Poodle Power!
|
TRB wrote:
The 3 most important people, Chris, John and MC all think he can do a job for us - that'll do for me.
I'm not denying that, always a Grix fan.
I think however there is a justifiable fear in my opinion that MJs career may be at risk through short term thinking - it must have crossed your mind. JK in particular has a rightly imho poor record with young players and I don't want to see a real talent sacrificed on that particular bankrupt dogma.
Also MJ is yet to get his new contract as far as I'm aware. If Grix is being seen as a short replacement on the cheap I'll be livid tbh and I normally support the club on these issues.
Despite some flaws and imho him not being quite as good as TJ he's still very much the future and thus having Johnstone long term is an empty gesture if we don't build on it. With all the will in the world Grix is not the future he's a massive step backwards in this regard.
Finally I to am baffled by the sudden elevation of Grix to organisational guru as to me he seems no more adept than max. I may be well off the mark but past history at this club looms large.
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 12:18 pm
|
FIL
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1423
Location: A Minion on the Wildcats Rollercoaster !!
|
thebeagle wrote:
Even if the coaches start the season with Grix, that does not heraid the total eclipse of Jowitt.At some time the former will sustain an injury or there will be a dip in form .Step forward Jowitt.Time to impress and stake claim.
Grix will be starting FB for the start of the season as Max is still recovering from his shoulder operation and I've heard a rumour that he may then be going out on loan to get match fit.
|
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!
Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 1:07 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1048
|
Just reading some of the posts regarding this thread, not just the latest ones but also historical ones from when his signing was first announced.
May I say there has been a few hypocrital comments been made, basically championing his signing then the same posters, being critical.
I will be honest here, at the time I wasnt in favour of the signing but was quick to realise during the latter part of last season we needed cover at full back.
I thunk Grix will probably start the season with Jowitt taking over when fully fit, with Grix coming back in when Jowitt needs a break.
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 1:12 pm
|
TRB
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Jun 18, 2005 9:43 am
Posts: 10798
Location: Wacky Field
|
bren2k wrote:
You're overstating it; firstly, *some* fans were up in arms over his signing - others were very positive. And in no way does 'everyone' think he's going to mould Max - some people, myself included, think he'll be a positive influence on him; and I think that because people who've coached him have told me that he's a very committed pro who takes his training and conditioning extremely seriously, and conducts himself properly off the pitch.
I think Jowitt has more talent than Grix ever had - but Grix is a great example of a player who has forged a good RL career through hard work and application; can't do Jowitt any harm to be exposed to that can it?
Anyhow - it's a circular argument; he'll add some value or he won't - I won't gloat if he does, but I bet there'll be plenty ready to make him a scapegoat the first time he drops a ball.
Presactly!
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 2:22 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25258
Location: Poodle Power!
|
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Just reading some of the posts regarding this thread, not just the latest ones but also historical ones from when his signing was first announced.
May I say there has been a few hypocrital comments been made, basically championing his signing then the same posters, being critical.
I will be honest here, at the time I wasnt in favour of the signing but was quick to realise during the latter part of last season we needed cover at full back.
I thunk Grix will probably start the season with Jowitt taking over when fully fit, with Grix coming back in when Jowitt needs a break.
Having read your last two posts on here I can say that you are a real expert by hindsight.
It's very simple Grix is cover and a decent player in his own right max is the future imho. Others rate Grix higher some not at all why is that hypocritical.
Who's right will be better discussed come august, but some fears are understandable - anyone who remembers mark field will know how easily talent can be destroyed.
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, alegend, Emley Cat, exiledcat, Fully, JBURT82, Joe Banjo, Khlav Kalash, lampyboy, les-goose, M62 J30 TRINITY, Mwhite83, PHe, REDWHITEANDBLUE, sandcat20, Schunter, The Avenger, vastman, wakeytrin, Willzay and 287 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|