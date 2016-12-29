TRB wrote: The 3 most important people, Chris, John and MC all think he can do a job for us - that'll do for me.

I'm not denying that, always a Grix fan.I think however there is a justifiable fear in my opinion that MJs career may be at risk through short term thinking - it must have crossed your mind. JK in particular has a rightly imho poor record with young players and I don't want to see a real talent sacrificed on that particular bankrupt dogma.Also MJ is yet to get his new contract as far as I'm aware. If Grix is being seen as a short replacement on the cheap I'll be livid tbh and I normally support the club on these issues.Despite some flaws and imho him not being quite as good as TJ he's still very much the future and thus having Johnstone long term is an empty gesture if we don't build on it. With all the will in the world Grix is not the future he's a massive step backwards in this regard.Finally I to am baffled by the sudden elevation of Grix to organisational guru as to me he seems no more adept than max. I may be well off the mark but past history at this club looms large.