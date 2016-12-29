imwakefieldtillidie wrote: Of course he's decent cover, I've never disputed that, but I don't get all this talk of him being a great role model and mentor. He's never been anything more than an average utility player, who a couple of months ago had fans up in arms over his signing. Now everyone seems to think he's going to mould Max into the great player he never was.

You're overstating it; firstly, *some* fans were up in arms over his signing - others were very positive. And in no way does 'everyone' think he's going to mould Max - some people, myself included, think he'll be a positive influence on him; and I think that because people who've coached him have told me that he's a very committed pro who takes his training and conditioning extremely seriously, and conducts himself properly off the pitch.I think Jowitt has more talent than Grix ever had - but Grix is a great example of a player who has forged a good RL career through hard work and application; can't do Jowitt any harm to be exposed to that can it?Anyhow - it's a circular argument; he'll add some value or he won't - I won't gloat if he does, but I bet there'll be plenty ready to make him a scapegoat the first time he drops a ball.