BOJ04 Strong-running second rower



Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2004 11:17 pm

Posts: 276



i so hope we are not going to play grix over jowitt ever- jowitt is the future of our club what has grix got like 2 years left? the last thing we want to do is to get Jowitt looking elsewhere because he is not getting game time I am worried about this Spookdownunder Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Jun 15, 2016 11:51 pm

Posts: 46

BOJ04 wrote: i so hope we are not going to play grix over jowitt ever- jowitt is the future of our club what has grix got like 2 years left? the last thing we want to do is to get Jowitt looking elsewhere because he is not getting game time I am worried about this



Don't worry your pretty little head! That's why we have a fantastic coaching team... to take that stress from you!



Who was it that said...'the coach who listens to the fans will soon be sitting with them!' Don't worry your pretty little head! That's why we have a fantastic coaching team... to take that stress from you!Who was it that said...'the coach who listens to the fans will soon be sitting with them!' Trojan Horse Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Nov 03, 2004 5:56 pm

Posts: 2771

Said before I can see Grix and Jowitt sharing the full back roll almost equally Top six 2005 - Trinity. bren2k

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm

Posts: 12608

Location: Ossett

BOJ04 wrote: i so hope we are not going to play grix over jowitt ever- jowitt is the future of our club what has grix got like 2 years left? the last thing we want to do is to get Jowitt looking elsewhere because he is not getting game time I am worried about this



Conversely, you don't want to damage his development by putting too much responsibility on his shoulders too soon, and setting him up to fail; or simply flogging him to death and risking serious injuries.



Personally, I'm content with lightening the load, and giving him a mentor to finesse those areas of his game that are weakest; defensive organisation and 1 on 1 tackling. Conversely, you don't want to damage his development by putting too much responsibility on his shoulders too soon, and setting him up to fail; or simply flogging him to death and risking serious injuries.Personally, I'm content with lightening the load, and giving him a mentor to finesse those areas of his game that are weakest; defensive organisation and 1 on 1 tackling. imwakefieldtillidie

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Wed Sep 16, 2009 4:56 pm

Posts: 1525

bren2k wrote: Conversely, you don't want to damage his development by putting too much responsibility on his shoulders too soon, and setting him up to fail; or simply flogging him to death and risking serious injuries.



Personally, I'm content with lightening the load, and giving him a mentor to finesse those areas of his game that are weakest; defensive organisation and 1 on 1 tackling.



When did Grix become the Yoda of full backs? When did Grix become the Yoda of full backs? vastman

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm

Posts: 25253

Location: Poodle Power!

imwakefieldtillidie wrote: As much as I enjoy watching Johnstone, and personally I think he's already one of the top wingers in Super League, I actually think Jowitt is the most talented youngster we've produced since Nigel Wright. Where as Johnstone has burst on to the scene and taken all the headlines, Jowitt for me looks like he's been there for years. And I reckon Crowther could be on his way to cement a regular spot this season too.



Not the way I'd view it. Johnstone is already the real deal where as Jowitt is still mainly potential. When he is the real deal I'll re-evaluate but for now I'm more interested in what we have not what we might have. Not the way I'd view it. Johnstone is already the real deal where as Jowitt is still mainly potential. When he is the real deal I'll re-evaluate but for now I'm more interested in what we have not what we might have. SUPPORT SWAG... imwakefieldtillidie

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Wed Sep 16, 2009 4:56 pm

Posts: 1525

vastman wrote: Not the way I'd view it. Johnstone is already the real deal where as Jowitt is still mainly potential. When he is the real deal I'll re-evaluate but for now I'm more interested in what we have not what we might have.



I've not said Johnstone isn't, I fully agree with you on that. But full back is a much tougher position to master, and even at the standard he played at last season, Jowitt is a key player for us and in my eyes will only get better. I'm pleased we have some cover for him as it was obvious he played too many games last season, but I'd still pick Jowitt now over Grix at his peak. I've not said Johnstone isn't, I fully agree with you on that. But full back is a much tougher position to master, and even at the standard he played at last season, Jowitt is a key player for us and in my eyes will only get better. I'm pleased we have some cover for him as it was obvious he played too many games last season, but I'd still pick Jowitt now over Grix at his peak. bren2k

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm

Posts: 12608

Location: Ossett

imwakefieldtillidie wrote: When did Grix become the Yoda of full backs?



Clearly he isn't - but he has years of experience over Jowitt, and is particularly strong in organising the players in front of him; that can only be good for Jowitt in terms of learning. And the benefit of having cover so he isn't burned out is, I would've thought, fairly obvious? Clearly he isn't - but he has years of experience over Jowitt, and is particularly strong in organising the players in front of him; that can only be good for Jowitt in terms of learning. And the benefit of having cover so he isn't burned out is, I would've thought, fairly obvious? Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: imwakefieldtillidie, Spookdownunder and 75 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 1 ... 9 128 posts • Page 13 of 13 Return to Wakefield Trinity Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station League Links Central Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Off Topic Music Technology & Science TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) 4,494,056 667 75,613 4,491 (28-03-2016) Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)

DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE! YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats R

L

F

A

N

A

L

Y

T

I

C

S



Wakefield Trinity Wildcats Change these prefs/or turn this off... FIXTURES/RESULTS W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK L Thu 15th Sep SL WAK 12 18 HFC L Fri 9th Sep SL WAK 10 14 CAT L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK L Sun 14th Aug SL WAK 10 38 WAR L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK L Sun 24th Jul SL WAK 20 46 CAS W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK L Sun 3rd Jul SL WAK 32 44 STS L Fri 17th Jun SL WAK 6 32 LEE W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK L Thu 2nd Jun SL WAK 16 54 HKR L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK W Sun 22nd May SL WAK 25 24 CAT W Sun 15th May SL WAK 36 28 WAR W Sun 8th May CC2016 WAK 40 22 TOU W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK L Sun 24th Apr SL WAK 28 46 HFC W Fri 15th Apr CC2016 WAK 44 10 SHE W Sun 10th Apr SL WAK 62 0 WIG W Sat 2nd Apr SL WAK 32 18 SAL W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK W Fri 25th Mar SL WAK 36 22 HUD L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK L Sun 6th Mar SL WAK 28 42 CAT L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK L Sun 7th Feb SL WAK 16 24 WID Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. 4th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 TOULOUSE v BATLEY 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 OLDHAM v SHEFFIELD 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 SWINTON v LONDON 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 HULL KR v BRADFORD 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 HALIFAX v FEATHERSTONE 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 ROCHDALE v DEWSBURY 9th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 ST. HELENS v LEEDS TV 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 WIDNES v HUDDERSFIELD 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 CASTLEFORD v LEIGH TV 11th Feb : 13:15 SL-R1 SALFORD v WIGAN 11th Feb : 18:00 SL-R1 CATALANS v WARRINGTON TV



























