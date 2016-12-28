WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Grix announced

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Grix announced

 
Post a reply

Re: Grix announced

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 9:33 pm
BOJ04 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2004 11:17 pm
Posts: 276
i so hope we are not going to play grix over jowitt ever- jowitt is the future of our club what has grix got like 2 years left? the last thing we want to do is to get Jowitt looking elsewhere because he is not getting game time I am worried about this

Re: Grix announced

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 9:53 pm
Spookdownunder Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Jun 15, 2016 11:51 pm
Posts: 46
BOJ04 wrote:
i so hope we are not going to play grix over jowitt ever- jowitt is the future of our club what has grix got like 2 years left? the last thing we want to do is to get Jowitt looking elsewhere because he is not getting game time I am worried about this


Don't worry your pretty little head! That's why we have a fantastic coaching team... to take that stress from you!

Who was it that said...'the coach who listens to the fans will soon be sitting with them!'

Re: Grix announced

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 10:25 pm
Trojan Horse Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Nov 03, 2004 5:56 pm
Posts: 2771
Said before I can see Grix and Jowitt sharing the full back roll almost equally
Top six 2005 - Trinity.

Re: Grix announced

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 10:35 pm
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12607
Location: Ossett
BOJ04 wrote:
i so hope we are not going to play grix over jowitt ever- jowitt is the future of our club what has grix got like 2 years left? the last thing we want to do is to get Jowitt looking elsewhere because he is not getting game time I am worried about this


Conversely, you don't want to damage his development by putting too much responsibility on his shoulders too soon, and setting him up to fail; or simply flogging him to death and risking serious injuries.

Personally, I'm content with lightening the load, and giving him a mentor to finesse those areas of his game that are weakest; defensive organisation and 1 on 1 tackling.

Re: Grix announced

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 11:45 pm
imwakefieldtillidie User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 16, 2009 4:56 pm
Posts: 1525
bren2k wrote:
Conversely, you don't want to damage his development by putting too much responsibility on his shoulders too soon, and setting him up to fail; or simply flogging him to death and risking serious injuries.

Personally, I'm content with lightening the load, and giving him a mentor to finesse those areas of his game that are weakest; defensive organisation and 1 on 1 tackling.


When did Grix become the Yoda of full backs?

Re: Grix announced

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 11:53 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25253
Location: Poodle Power!
imwakefieldtillidie wrote:
As much as I enjoy watching Johnstone, and personally I think he's already one of the top wingers in Super League, I actually think Jowitt is the most talented youngster we've produced since Nigel Wright. Where as Johnstone has burst on to the scene and taken all the headlines, Jowitt for me looks like he's been there for years. And I reckon Crowther could be on his way to cement a regular spot this season too.


Not the way I'd view it. Johnstone is already the real deal where as Jowitt is still mainly potential. When he is the real deal I'll re-evaluate but for now I'm more interested in what we have not what we might have.
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: Grix announced

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 12:07 am
imwakefieldtillidie User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 16, 2009 4:56 pm
Posts: 1525
vastman wrote:
Not the way I'd view it. Johnstone is already the real deal where as Jowitt is still mainly potential. When he is the real deal I'll re-evaluate but for now I'm more interested in what we have not what we might have.


I've not said Johnstone isn't, I fully agree with you on that. But full back is a much tougher position to master, and even at the standard he played at last season, Jowitt is a key player for us and in my eyes will only get better. I'm pleased we have some cover for him as it was obvious he played too many games last season, but I'd still pick Jowitt now over Grix at his peak.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: coco the fullback, Eastern Wildcat, Emley Cat, GiantDee, imwakefieldtillidie, The Avenger, TRB, vastman, wakeytrin, westgaterunner and 115 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2016 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,494,0541,03075,6134,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Thu 15th Sep SL WAK 12 18 HFC
L Fri 9th Sep SL WAK 10 14 CAT
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Sun 14th Aug SL WAK 10 38 WAR
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
L Sun 24th Jul SL WAK 20 46 CAS
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
L Sun 3rd Jul SL WAK 32 44 STS
L Fri 17th Jun SL WAK 6 32 LEE
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Thu 2nd Jun SL WAK 16 54 HKR
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Sun 22nd May SL WAK 25 24 CAT
W Sun 15th May SL WAK 36 28 WAR
W Sun 8th May CC2016 WAK 40 22 TOU
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
L Sun 24th Apr SL WAK 28 46 HFC
W Fri 15th Apr CC2016 WAK 44 10 SHE
W Sun 10th Apr SL WAK 62 0 WIG
W Sat 2nd Apr SL WAK 32 18 SAL
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
W Fri 25th Mar SL WAK 36 22 HUD
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Sun 6th Mar SL WAK 28 42 CAT
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
L Sun 7th Feb SL WAK 16 24 WID
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  