BOJ04 wrote:
i so hope we are not going to play grix over jowitt ever- jowitt is the future of our club what has grix got like 2 years left? the last thing we want to do is to get Jowitt looking elsewhere because he is not getting game time I am worried about this
Conversely, you don't want to damage his development by putting too much responsibility on his shoulders too soon, and setting him up to fail; or simply flogging him to death and risking serious injuries.
Personally, I'm content with lightening the load, and giving him a mentor to finesse those areas of his game that are weakest; defensive organisation and 1 on 1 tackling.
