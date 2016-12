BOJ04 wrote: i so hope we are not going to play grix over jowitt ever- jowitt is the future of our club what has grix got like 2 years left? the last thing we want to do is to get Jowitt looking elsewhere because he is not getting game time I am worried about this

Don't worry your pretty little head! That's why we have a fantastic coaching team... to take that stress from you!Who was it that said...'the coach who listens to the fans will soon be sitting with them!'