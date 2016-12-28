|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25252
Location: Poodle Power!
|
bren2k wrote:
That's exactly how I see the Grix signing; not a threat to, or a snub of, Jowitt - but a sensible way of developing the finer points of Jowitt's game that aren't really achievable in any other way.
The big challenge in 12 months time, will be keeping hold of him - because despite Johnstone's headline grabbing antics, I believe he'll be one of the finest young players in the game.
I don't know about that.. I see Jowitt as a good club man where as I honestly see Johnstone becoming a superstar injuries permitting. TJ is hardly 'antics' - seems a bit dismissive of a great young talent, did he forget to send you a Christmas card?
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
|
Wed Dec 28, 2016 10:15 am
|
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5674
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
|
bren2k wrote:
despite Johnstone's headline grabbing antics, .
What's he done?
|
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.
WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"
Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015
|
Wed Dec 28, 2016 10:15 am
|
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12606
Location: Ossett
|
vastman wrote:
I don't know about that.. I see Jowitt as a good club man where as I honestly see Johnstone becoming a superstar injuries permitting. TJ is hardly 'antics' - seems a bit dismissive of a great young talent, did he forget to send you a Christmas card?
Not disrespectful at all - just trying to juxtapose the more obvious talents of an outstanding young winger who scores for fun, against the necessarily more workmanlike and technically difficult job of a FB, who has more to do, and who's mistakes are generally more obvious and have a far worse result. Bit like a goalie in football - the FB is exposed and often the last line of defence.
Perhaps antics was the wrong word - I've got huge respect for both lads, but Jowitt strikes me as one who will benefit more from mentorship by an experienced old hand, and has the capacity to become one of the best in the game, in one of the most challenging positions.
Better?
|
|
Wed Dec 28, 2016 10:17 am
|
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12606
Location: Ossett
|
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
What's he done?
Burst onto the scene, scored a hatful and picked up several young player awards in his debut season!
Christ - we're a sensitive bunch aren't we? Is this the general fear of WT fans that good players will do bad things - or is 'antics' really a word with such negative connotations?!
|
|
Wed Dec 28, 2016 10:25 am
|
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5674
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
|
bren2k wrote:
is 'antics' really a word with such negative connotations?!
Antics: Def. foolish, outrageous, or amusing behaviour
I reckon so.
|
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.
WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"
Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015
|
Wed Dec 28, 2016 10:44 am
|
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12606
Location: Ossett
|
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
outrageous
That was the one I was trying to convey - because he did some outrageously
good things in 2016; his try against Shudds, where he went the length of field and either handed off, sidestepped, or ran over the entire Shudds team, was one of the best I've seen at BV.
|
|
Wed Dec 28, 2016 10:52 am
|
Joined: Thu Sep 09, 2010 4:50 pm
Posts: 348
|
Let's hope for more antics next season
|
|
Wed Dec 28, 2016 12:07 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25252
Location: Poodle Power!
|
bren2k wrote:
Burst onto the scene, scored a hatful and picked up several young player awards in his debut season!
Christ - we're a sensitive bunch aren't we? Is this the general fear of WT fans that good players will do bad things - or is 'antics' really a word with such negative connotations?!
Definitely sensitive, been caught out myself many times with a poorly chosen phrase - personally just checking as i didn't think that you meant antics in that way.
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
|
Wed Dec 28, 2016 6:58 pm
|
Joined: Wed Sep 16, 2009 4:56 pm
Posts: 1523
|
As much as I enjoy watching Johnstone, and personally I think he's already one of the top wingers in Super League, I actually think Jowitt is the most talented youngster we've produced since Nigel Wright. Where as Johnstone has burst on to the scene and taken all the headlines, Jowitt for me looks like he's been there for years. And I reckon Crowther could be on his way to cement a regular spot this season too.
|
|
Wed Dec 28, 2016 7:35 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1046
|
I do agree there comparing Jowitt and Johnstone.
I think potentially Jowitt could go further in the long run.
He looks like he has played there years and especially bearing in mind that Johnstone actually came on the scene, scoring plenty in 2015 whereas I think Jowitt played 2 games.
For me too, Jowitts position is a bit more specialist than on the wing.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, 60sCat, AKA kellyseye, alegend, bentleberry, Big lads mate, Eastern Wildcat, eric35, FickleFingerOfFate, imwakefieldtillidie, Khlav Kalash, M62 J30 TRINITY, MC_Wildcat, Mwhite83, The Avenger, The Dreadnought, Trinity1315, TrinityIHC, wakeyrule, Yosemite Sam and 230 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|