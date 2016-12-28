WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Grix announced

Re: Grix announced

Wed Dec 28, 2016 10:09 am
bren2k wrote:
That's exactly how I see the Grix signing; not a threat to, or a snub of, Jowitt - but a sensible way of developing the finer points of Jowitt's game that aren't really achievable in any other way.

The big challenge in 12 months time, will be keeping hold of him - because despite Johnstone's headline grabbing antics, I believe he'll be one of the finest young players in the game.


I don't know about that.. I see Jowitt as a good club man where as I honestly see Johnstone becoming a superstar injuries permitting. TJ is hardly 'antics' - seems a bit dismissive of a great young talent, did he forget to send you a Christmas card? :-)
Re: Grix announced

Wed Dec 28, 2016 10:15 am
bren2k wrote:
despite Johnstone's headline grabbing antics, .


What's he done?
Re: Grix announced

Wed Dec 28, 2016 10:15 am
vastman wrote:
I don't know about that.. I see Jowitt as a good club man where as I honestly see Johnstone becoming a superstar injuries permitting. TJ is hardly 'antics' - seems a bit dismissive of a great young talent, did he forget to send you a Christmas card? :-)


Not disrespectful at all - just trying to juxtapose the more obvious talents of an outstanding young winger who scores for fun, against the necessarily more workmanlike and technically difficult job of a FB, who has more to do, and who's mistakes are generally more obvious and have a far worse result. Bit like a goalie in football - the FB is exposed and often the last line of defence.

Perhaps antics was the wrong word - I've got huge respect for both lads, but Jowitt strikes me as one who will benefit more from mentorship by an experienced old hand, and has the capacity to become one of the best in the game, in one of the most challenging positions.

Better?

Re: Grix announced

Wed Dec 28, 2016 10:17 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
What's he done?


Burst onto the scene, scored a hatful and picked up several young player awards in his debut season!

Christ - we're a sensitive bunch aren't we? Is this the general fear of WT fans that good players will do bad things - or is 'antics' really a word with such negative connotations?!

Re: Grix announced

Wed Dec 28, 2016 10:25 am
bren2k wrote:
is 'antics' really a word with such negative connotations?!


Antics: Def. foolish, outrageous, or amusing behaviour

I reckon so.
Re: Grix announced

Wed Dec 28, 2016 10:44 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
outrageous


That was the one I was trying to convey - because he did some outrageously good things in 2016; his try against Shudds, where he went the length of field and either handed off, sidestepped, or ran over the entire Shudds team, was one of the best I've seen at BV.

Re: Grix announced

Wed Dec 28, 2016 10:52 am
Let's hope for more antics next season

Re: Grix announced

Wed Dec 28, 2016 12:07 pm
bren2k wrote:
Burst onto the scene, scored a hatful and picked up several young player awards in his debut season!

Christ - we're a sensitive bunch aren't we? Is this the general fear of WT fans that good players will do bad things - or is 'antics' really a word with such negative connotations?!


Definitely sensitive, been caught out myself many times with a poorly chosen phrase - personally just checking as i didn't think that you meant antics in that way.
