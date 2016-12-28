bren2k wrote:
That's exactly how I see the Grix signing; not a threat to, or a snub of, Jowitt - but a sensible way of developing the finer points of Jowitt's game that aren't really achievable in any other way.
The big challenge in 12 months time, will be keeping hold of him - because despite Johnstone's headline grabbing antics, I believe he'll be one of the finest young players in the game.
The big challenge in 12 months time, will be keeping hold of him - because despite Johnstone's headline grabbing antics, I believe he'll be one of the finest young players in the game.
I don't know about that.. I see Jowitt as a good club man where as I honestly see Johnstone becoming a superstar injuries permitting. TJ is hardly 'antics' - seems a bit dismissive of a great young talent, did he forget to send you a Christmas card?