vastman wrote: I don't know about that.. I see Jowitt as a good club man where as I honestly see Johnstone becoming a superstar injuries permitting. TJ is hardly 'antics' - seems a bit dismissive of a great young talent, did he forget to send you a Christmas card?

Not disrespectful at all - just trying to juxtapose the more obvious talents of an outstanding young winger who scores for fun, against the necessarily more workmanlike and technically difficult job of a FB, who has more to do, and who's mistakes are generally more obvious and have a far worse result. Bit like a goalie in football - the FB is exposed and often the last line of defence.Perhaps antics was the wrong word - I've got huge respect for both lads, but Jowitt strikes me as one who will benefit more from mentorship by an experienced old hand, and has the capacity to become one of the best in the game, in one of the most challenging positions.Better?