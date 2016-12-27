|
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
Lets not over egg the pudding here. Grix, like the majority of the team, played a part in humbling Leeds. Congrats on that and no complaints from me.
However, he did make a few Grixesque errors including one of his specials when he was indecisive watching that nothing ball behind the line and got clobbered into dead. How costly could something like that be in a competitive game?
Did you listen to press conference about the rules? Grix knocking it dead was referred to. I think there was confusion about the ruke change, I mustcadmit I wasnt sure which rules we were playing, Grix knocked it dead under the old rules, but under the new rules I didnt see the ref or count the extra tackle from the ball being kicked dead, pretty sure this will get ironed out quickly.
Tue Dec 27, 2016 10:40 am
REDWHITEANDBLUE wrote:
That's true - Leeds kicked the ball dead in the second half and we only got the 6 tackles instead of 7.
Tue Dec 27, 2016 11:06 am
TRB wrote:
My bad! New rules from 1st Jan - so Grix could have made the ball dead as per last season. Easy mistake!
Tue Dec 27, 2016 11:36 am
TRB wrote:
That clarifies it then thanks TRB
Tue Dec 27, 2016 2:18 pm
Max is far better under the high ball or retrieving a grubber with safe hands and composure, he's the future because he's 18 years old and has the time to add skills and improve in the areas he's not so good at.
Enter Scott Grix, who is strong where Max is weak and has exactly the right sort of professionalism and communicative ability to mentor Max and help him become the player he promises to be.
In terms of organisation Grix is light years ahead of Max, he is far more instinctive about recognising space and attacking it. He's far better than Max at organising defensive numbers and perceiving threats.
For example, on a 20m short side you might need 2 defenders to defend but if Kallum Watkins is one of the players you're marking you have to recognise that 2 might not be enough. Sounds simple but that kind of awareness has to be instinctive because you don't have time to think about it and getting it wrong means you're vulnerable on either the short or the long side.
Grix joins the line better, makes better decisions, defends 1 v 1 more effectively.
People shouldn't see Grix as a threat to the progression of a home grown and very talented Jowitt, he's here to bolster the first team and help Max fullful his potential.
Tue Dec 27, 2016 2:53 pm
I have no problem with Grix and think he can only help Max with his game in general.
I also didn't expect Max to play every game in 2017 and Grix must have been preferred rather than using players already on the books.
Max will I am sure benefit from being a short term understudy to Grix and we will be left with the best F B in the game within a very short period of time.
Max seems a well balanced young man with a fantastic future ahead of him.
Tue Dec 27, 2016 2:54 pm
lampyboy wrote:
I have no problem with Grix and think he can only help Max with his game in general.
I also didn't expect Max to play every game in 2017 and Grix must have been preferred rather than using players already on the books.
Max will I am sure benefit from being a short term understudy to Grix and we will be left with the best F B in the game within a very short period of time.
Max seems a well balanced young man with a fantastic future ahead of him.
He's aiming to be in contention for the Sheffield friendly.
Tue Dec 27, 2016 2:56 pm
Tue Dec 27, 2016 3:36 pm
The Avenger wrote:
Max is far better under the high ball or retrieving a grubber with safe hands and composure, he's the future because he's 18 years old and has the time to add skills and improve in the areas he's not so good at.
Enter Scott Grix, who is strong where Max is weak and has exactly the right sort of professionalism and communicative ability to mentor Max and help him become the player he promises to be.
In terms of organisation Grix is light years ahead of Max, he is far more instinctive about recognising space and attacking it. He's far better than Max at organising defensive numbers and perceiving threats.
For example, on a 20m short side you might need 2 defenders to defend but if Kallum Watkins is one of the players you're marking you have to recognise that 2 might not be enough. Sounds simple but that kind of awareness has to be instinctive because you don't have time to think about it and getting it wrong means you're vulnerable on either the short or the long side.
Grix joins the line better, makes better decisions, defends 1 v 1 more effectively.
People shouldn't see Grix as a threat to the progression of a home grown and very talented Jowitt, he's here to bolster the first team and help Max fullful his potential.
Excellent post and exactly how I see it. This is only going to improve Max; win win situation for me especially as I believe that they will roughly play the same amount of games due to injuries/form.
Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
