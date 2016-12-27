Max is far better under the high ball or retrieving a grubber with safe hands and composure, he's the future because he's 18 years old and has the time to add skills and improve in the areas he's not so good at.



Enter Scott Grix, who is strong where Max is weak and has exactly the right sort of professionalism and communicative ability to mentor Max and help him become the player he promises to be.



In terms of organisation Grix is light years ahead of Max, he is far more instinctive about recognising space and attacking it. He's far better than Max at organising defensive numbers and perceiving threats.



For example, on a 20m short side you might need 2 defenders to defend but if Kallum Watkins is one of the players you're marking you have to recognise that 2 might not be enough. Sounds simple but that kind of awareness has to be instinctive because you don't have time to think about it and getting it wrong means you're vulnerable on either the short or the long side.



Grix joins the line better, makes better decisions, defends 1 v 1 more effectively.



People shouldn't see Grix as a threat to the progression of a home grown and very talented Jowitt, he's here to bolster the first team and help Max fullful his potential.