Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote: Lets not over egg the pudding here. Grix, like the majority of the team, played a part in humbling Leeds. Congrats on that and no complaints from me.

However, he did make a few Grixesque errors including one of his specials when he was indecisive watching that nothing ball behind the line and got clobbered into dead. How costly could something like that be in a competitive game?

Did you listen to press conference about the rules? Grix knocking it dead was referred to. I think there was confusion about the ruke change, I mustcadmit I wasnt sure which rules we were playing, Grix knocked it dead under the old rules, but under the new rules I didnt see the ref or count the extra tackle from the ball being kicked dead, pretty sure this will get ironed out quickly.