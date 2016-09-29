WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Grix announced

Post Thu Sep 29, 2016 10:18 am
bren2k
Prince Buster wrote:
On a more serious note I really wonder if Kear has the final say.
If Kear signs players who chester is doesn't rate then its a recipe for disaster and friction within the club. After all, get the signings wrong and its Chesters head on the block.
I would be interested to know how it all pans out.


What a pessimistic way of looking at the relationship between Dir of Rugby and Head Coach...

With all his years of experience, can you really envision JK picking out a potential target, and foisting him on Chester against his will? I expect the arrangement will be much more collaborative and cooperative than that - unless JK is prone to career suicide, which I don't think he is.

Re: Grix announced

Post Thu Sep 29, 2016 12:05 pm
Prince Buster
bren2k wrote:
What a pessimistic way of looking at the relationship between Dir of Rugby and Head Coach...

With all his years of experience, can you really envision JK picking out a potential target, and foisting him on Chester against his will? I expect the arrangement will be much more collaborative and cooperative than that - unless JK is prone to career suicide, which I don't think he is.


Misinterpretation I was only questioning the fact that people seem to be of the opinion Kear is in charge of recruitment. I agree all parties have to work and agree on a common objective. However I would suggest that for it to work as a success Chester must have the final say and not Kear

Re: Grix announced

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 5:33 pm
TRB
Anyone fancy reviewing their comments on here?
As well as Grix looked himself, his role in organising the defence was massive!
Early days, but we saw some of the reason behind his signing today!
Re: Grix announced

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 5:38 pm
Big lads mate
TRB wrote:
Anyone fancy reviewing their comments on here?
As well as Grix looked himself, his role in organising the defence was massive!
Early days, but we saw some of the reason behind his signing today!

Must agree with you there TRB, he looked sharp in attack , some competition in all positions this season which can only be a good thing

Re: Grix announced

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 5:42 pm
Willzay
TRB wrote:
Anyone fancy reviewing their comments on here?
As well as Grix looked himself, his role in organising the defence was massive!
Early days, but we saw some of the reason behind his signing today!


Think I'll wait until halfway through the season and we've faced the 10 better teams than Leeds.

Re: Grix announced

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 5:46 pm
imwakefieldtillidie
TRB wrote:
Anyone fancy reviewing their comments on here?
As well as Grix looked himself, his role in organising the defence was massive!
Early days, but we saw some of the reason behind his signing today!


I wasn't against signing Grix as I can see the utility value he brings, but even on today's showing the full back shirt is still Jowitt's to lose. It was obvious last season that Max needed a rest, but we just didn't have the squad to do it. Grix will allow him to have that break without a massive gulf in quality.

Re: Grix announced

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 6:21 pm
The Avenger
TRB wrote:
Anyone fancy reviewing their comments on here?
As well as Grix looked himself, his role in organising the defence was massive!
Early days, but we saw some of the reason behind his signing today!


As was explained when I was asked why I placed Grix at Full Back ahead of Max

Re: Grix announced

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 11:10 pm
jools
TRB wrote:
Anyone fancy reviewing their comments on here?
As well as Grix looked himself, his role in organising the defence was massive!
Early days, but we saw some of the reason behind his signing today!


Told you!
Sadly some less knowledgeable Giants fans didn't see his worth in this regard- they only saw his mistakes.
Re: Grix announced

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 6:25 am
vastman
jools wrote:
Told you!
Sadly some less knowledgeable Giants fans didn't see his worth in this regard- they only saw his mistakes.


F/b are like goalkeepers in that regard. I fully supported Grix what i don't get is this idea being peddled that he's better than Jowitt - he isn't imho.

If anything they are very similar especially in organisation. I think Grix is excellent but no better than max.

Both have a flaw, Max one on one tackling near the line needs a lot of work.

Those lording Grix should wait until he's fumbled the umpteenth high ball and cost us a game because he will.

Max has time to learn Grix not so on balance it's Jowitt every time for me.
Re: Grix announced

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 7:42 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Lets not over egg the pudding here. Grix, like the majority of the team, played a part in humbling Leeds. Congrats on that and no complaints from me.
However, he did make a few Grixesque errors including one of his specials when he was indecisive watching that nothing ball behind the line and got clobbered into dead. How costly could something like that be in a competitive game?
