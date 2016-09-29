jools wrote: Told you!

Sadly some less knowledgeable Giants fans didn't see his worth in this regard- they only saw his mistakes.

F/b are like goalkeepers in that regard. I fully supported Grix what i don't get is this idea being peddled that he's better than Jowitt - he isn't imho.If anything they are very similar especially in organisation. I think Grix is excellent but no better than max.Both have a flaw, Max one on one tackling near the line needs a lot of work.Those lording Grix should wait until he's fumbled the umpteenth high ball and cost us a game because he will.Max has time to learn Grix not so on balance it's Jowitt every time for me.