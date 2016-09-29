Prince Buster wrote: On a more serious note I really wonder if Kear has the final say.

If Kear signs players who chester is doesn't rate then its a recipe for disaster and friction within the club. After all, get the signings wrong and its Chesters head on the block.

I would be interested to know how it all pans out.

What a pessimistic way of looking at the relationship between Dir of Rugby and Head Coach...With all his years of experience, can you really envision JK picking out a potential target, and foisting him on Chester against his will? I expect the arrangement will be much more collaborative and cooperative than that - unless JK is prone to career suicide, which I don't think he is.