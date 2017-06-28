A few Marvel mock ups I forgot I did. I thought the ones used this season could have matched the clubs a bit better, and not everybody had one of course. I'm not a Marvel fan so these may have fundamental flaws, and there are some weak efforts (sorry Leeds) but just a bit of fun.
Harrigan wrote:
Wigan are the most structured team I have ever seen in this country.
NickyKiss wrote:
As a fan Wane makes you want to run through a brick wall so you can only imagine how he makes the players feel!
