Re: 2017 Kits*

Post Tue May 09, 2017 1:17 am
Egg Banjo wrote:
I'm very happy with the Wakey one, I don't mind that it's been used before, it's now got my teams badge on it. Well worth buying and it seems many others agree as they were running low on some sizes through pre-orders before the shirt had even been revealed


Hollow man?

Post Tue May 09, 2017 8:52 am
I think the marvel shits look good and i'm sure will all sell out bringing much needed revenue into the game. and those clubs.

Slight gripe that some are exactly the same as the NRL ones.

I just feel maybe that it's been done already this Marvel shirts by the NRL and we should go with something different and original. I thought SL and the championship were starting to create it's own idea and tradition as such. with all clubs seemingly adopting charities and displaying them for the magic weekend/summer bash. Bright coloured shirts bearing charity colours and logos on, bringing those charities much needed revenue and exposure was great. They looked great for the Magic weekend and Summer bash. Yes some were whacky and eye catching to say the least, but that was the point with clubs displaying the charities logos and colours. It also went great with the bright, colour events of the magic weekend & summer bash.

I don't dislike the Marvel ideas, i just feel it's already been done and we had something of our own by associating ourselves with charities. Just my opinion :)

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 9:57 am
https://www.blksport.co.uk/pro-teams-c3 ... %5B2%5D=72

Is this "new"?

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 10:46 am
Hopie wrote:
https://www.blksport.co.uk/pro-teams-c34/all-teams-c35/england-rugby-league-c66/england-world-cup-replica-jersey-2017-p2451#attribute%5B2%5D=72

Is this "new"?


Same shirt as last year, just new England badge and the World Cup logo.

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 10:48 am
PrinterThe wrote:
Same shirt as last year, just new England badge and the World Cup logo.


It's a shame they've not brought out a new one for the WC. There's still some £15 'old' shirts available from BLK.
Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 11:48 am
Minor variations on the Red Cross apparently
Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 5:38 pm
training shirt is lovely

Image

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 10:45 am
Has anyone seen the new England shirt in a shop anywhere? I know I can get it online from the BLK site but just wondered if there was anywhere I could actually try it on first. Hate buying clothes online.

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 12:43 pm
Jimmythecuckoo wrote:
training shirt is lovely

Image

Just realised what this looks like, a twenty twenty cricket top.
Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 12:44 pm
yorksguy1865 wrote:
Has anyone seen the new England shirt in a shop anywhere? I know I can get it online from the BLK site but just wondered if there was anywhere I could actually try it on first. Hate buying clothes online.

Would it not be feasible to have some of the shirts in each clubs shop? Or would that be an issue when it comes to manufacturer?
