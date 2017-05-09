WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Kits*

Re: 2017 Kits*

Post Tue May 09, 2017 1:17 am
richardviking
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 10, 2005 9:38 pm
Posts: 8251
Location: Sydney
Egg Banjo wrote:
I'm very happy with the Wakey one, I don't mind that it's been used before, it's now got my teams badge on it. Well worth buying and it seems many others agree as they were running low on some sizes through pre-orders before the shirt had even been revealed


Hollow man?

Re: 2017 Kits*

Post Tue May 09, 2017 8:52 am
Bull Mania
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4542
I think the marvel shits look good and i'm sure will all sell out bringing much needed revenue into the game. and those clubs.

Slight gripe that some are exactly the same as the NRL ones.

I just feel maybe that it's been done already this Marvel shirts by the NRL and we should go with something different and original. I thought SL and the championship were starting to create it's own idea and tradition as such. with all clubs seemingly adopting charities and displaying them for the magic weekend/summer bash. Bright coloured shirts bearing charity colours and logos on, bringing those charities much needed revenue and exposure was great. They looked great for the Magic weekend and Summer bash. Yes some were whacky and eye catching to say the least, but that was the point with clubs displaying the charities logos and colours. It also went great with the bright, colour events of the magic weekend & summer bash.

I don't dislike the Marvel ideas, i just feel it's already been done and we had something of our own by associating ourselves with charities. Just my opinion :)

Re: 2017 Kits*

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 9:57 am
Hopie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 2:20 pm
Posts: 5094
Location: Aberdeen
https://www.blksport.co.uk/pro-teams-c3 ... %5B2%5D=72

Is this "new"?

Re: 2017 Kits*

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 10:46 am
PrinterThe
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 310
Hopie wrote:
https://www.blksport.co.uk/pro-teams-c34/all-teams-c35/england-rugby-league-c66/england-world-cup-replica-jersey-2017-p2451#attribute%5B2%5D=72

Is this "new"?


Same shirt as last year, just new England badge and the World Cup logo.

Re: 2017 Kits*

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 10:48 am
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1878
PrinterThe wrote:
Same shirt as last year, just new England badge and the World Cup logo.


It's a shame they've not brought out a new one for the WC. There's still some £15 'old' shirts available from BLK.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.

Re: 2017 Kits*

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 11:48 am
Smith's Brolly
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 159
Minor variations on the Red Cross apparently
I used to post a lot, then I didn't.

Re: 2017 Kits*

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 5:38 pm
Jimmythecuckoo
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 7:28 pm
Posts: 3001
Location: Peterborough
training shirt is lovely

Image
