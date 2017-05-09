I think the marvel shits look good and i'm sure will all sell out bringing much needed revenue into the game. and those clubs.Slight gripe that some are exactly the same as the NRL ones.I just feel maybe that it's been done already this Marvel shirts by the NRL and we should go with something different and original. I thought SL and the championship were starting to create it's own idea and tradition as such. with all clubs seemingly adopting charities and displaying them for the magic weekend/summer bash. Bright coloured shirts bearing charity colours and logos on, bringing those charities much needed revenue and exposure was great. They looked great for the Magic weekend and Summer bash. Yes some were whacky and eye catching to say the least, but that was the point with clubs displaying the charities logos and colours. It also went great with the bright, colour events of the magic weekend & summer bash.I don't dislike the Marvel ideas, i just feel it's already been done and we had something of our own by associating ourselves with charities. Just my opinion