Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 9:40 am
Salford red all over wrote:
it was really about the "RL" fan who had no idea of who the model was.
I knew who he was, just think he looks a bit of a dick.
Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 1:04 pm
Wigan Academy kit:

Being worn by the 1st team today in the Catalans friendly, suspect that may be down the gambling sponsors on the 1st team kit.
Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 7:25 pm
CM Punk wrote:
Wigan Academy kit:

Being worn by the 1st team today in the Catalans friendly, suspect that may be down the gambling sponsors on the 1st team kit.

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 3:28 pm
Ste100Centurions wrote:
Knight takes rook, Bishop takes pawn, Queen takes King.

Centurion takes p1ss. :MOON:
Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 11:21 am
MonkeyLover wrote:
Toronto Wolfpack Home 2017

Class!

Minimal is better for me. Old style Rugby League kits from decades ago never had these random lightening bolts or chevrons under the arms for no reason and they looked much classier than RL kits have in the last 30 years. Kits have looked like Transformers fanboy merchandise in that time. The best kits are always the most minimal designs.
Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 10:40 am
All the new NRL Marvel kits have been revealed

http://the18thman.com/2017/02/19/kit-ne ... roes-2017/

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 12:45 pm
Minimal for me as well. Toronto's kit does confuse me with NZ though :)

Psychedelic Casual wrote:
Class!

Minimal is better for me. Old style Rugby League kits from decades ago never had these random lightening bolts or chevrons under the arms for no reason and they looked much classier than RL kits have in the last 30 years. Kits have looked like Transformers fanboy merchandise in that time. The best kits are always the most minimal designs.

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 4:38 am
For those missing the GB kit, this is our WA residents GB nines kit for next weekends harmony nines tournament in West Australia

Image
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  