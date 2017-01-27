Minimal is better for me. Old style Rugby League kits from decades ago never had these random lightening bolts or chevrons under the arms for no reason and they looked much classier than RL kits have in the last 30 years. Kits have looked like Transformers fanboy merchandise in that time. The best kits are always the most minimal designs.
Minimal for me as well. Toronto's kit does confuse me with NZ though
Psychedelic Casual wrote:
Class!
