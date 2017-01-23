WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Kits*

Re: 2017 Kits*

Mon Jan 23, 2017 2:41 pm
Jimmythecuckoo
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 7:28 pm
Posts: 2856
Location: Peterborough
This Video is Hosted on Youtube : Users should see the AUP for allowable uses

Re: 2017 Kits*

Mon Jan 23, 2017 3:16 pm
Solly
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 20, 2005 6:28 pm
Posts: 5557
Location: M6
Salford Away
Waggon Reds - Manchester's Finest.

Born in Hope, Live in hope Salford RLFC.

Re: 2017 Kits*

Tue Jan 24, 2017 12:20 pm
MonkeyLover

Joined: Sat Dec 03, 2016 10:37 am
Posts: 12
Toronto Wolfpack Home 2017

Image

Re: 2017 Kits*

Tue Jan 24, 2017 12:21 pm
MonkeyLover

Joined: Sat Dec 03, 2016 10:37 am
Posts: 12
Oldham RLFC 2017 Home

Image

Re: 2017 Kits*

Tue Jan 24, 2017 4:01 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5732
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
Salford away is awful and the guy modelling it doesn't add to it's appeal.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

Re: 2017 Kits*

Tue Jan 24, 2017 11:54 pm
Salford red all over
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jun 21, 2003 3:11 pm
Posts: 2848
Location: M27 but not part of the project !!
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
Salford away is awful and the guy modelling it doesn't add to it's appeal.


I know especially that "Global Branding" pwhhh could have had something good like err jim's chippy or pat's scrap yard :DOH:

ow yeah the guy modelling it could have got someone off the street instead of Junior Sa'u :oops:
Worry a little bit every day and in a lifetime you will lose a couple of years. If something is wrong, fix it if you can. But train yourself not to worry. Worry never fixes anything.

Mary Hemmingway, US journalist,widow of Ernest Hemmingway (1908-1986)


The Stupid Neither Forgive Nor Forget
The Naive Forgive And Forget
The Wise Forgive But Don't Forget


"I am not young enough to know everything"
Oscar Wilde Irish Playwright (1854-1900)



One likes people much better when they're battered down by a prodigious siege of misfortune than when they triumph.

virginia woolf (1882-1941)

Re: 2017 Kits*

Wed Jan 25, 2017 8:54 am
yorksguy1865
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Nov 30, 2014 11:22 pm
Posts: 1054
Location: Inside my own head
Salford red all over wrote:
I know especially that "Global Branding" pwhhh could have had something good like err jim's chippy or pat's scrap yard :DOH:

ow yeah the guy modelling it could have got someone off the street instead of Junior Sa'u :oops:


Nice place that jims chippy! Delicious! :D

Re: 2017 Kits*

Wed Jan 25, 2017 7:33 pm
Shifty Cat
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 3846
Salford red all over wrote:
I know especially that "Global Branding" pwhhh could have had something good like err jim's chippy or pat's scrap yard :DOH:

ow yeah the guy modelling it could have got someone off the street instead of Junior Sa'u :oops:

:lol: why take offense if someone doesn't like your team shirt, it's not personal? No matter if a shirt was sponsored by Apple, it wouldn't change it from being crap in some peoples eyes, so why bring that up.

Personally I think it's alright. Same design as your home top just different colours. nothing to really dislike about either imo.

Re: 2017 Kits*

Wed Jan 25, 2017 11:51 pm
Salford red all over
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jun 21, 2003 3:11 pm
Posts: 2848
Location: M27 but not part of the project !!
Shifty Cat wrote:
:lol: why take offense if someone doesn't like your team shirt, it's not personal? No matter if a shirt was sponsored by Apple, it wouldn't change it from being crap in some peoples eyes, so why bring that up.

Personally I think it's alright. Same design as your home top just different colours. nothing to really dislike about either imo.


I wasn't taking offence I couldn't give a hoot what anyone thinks really, I did it in a joking way "never worked obviously" it was really about the "RL" fan who had no idea of who the model was.

That in mind I did get told from Vasty that because I commented on liking the Rochdale kit I had no taste, and it's in Wakey's colours at that, just had the wrong badge on it for the vast man. :wink:
Worry a little bit every day and in a lifetime you will lose a couple of years. If something is wrong, fix it if you can. But train yourself not to worry. Worry never fixes anything.

Mary Hemmingway, US journalist,widow of Ernest Hemmingway (1908-1986)


The Stupid Neither Forgive Nor Forget
The Naive Forgive And Forget
The Wise Forgive But Don't Forget


"I am not young enough to know everything"
Oscar Wilde Irish Playwright (1854-1900)



One likes people much better when they're battered down by a prodigious siege of misfortune than when they triumph.

virginia woolf (1882-1941)
